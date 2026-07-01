Nearly 400 Representatives Attend ECHL Meetings Presented by FEVO

Published on July 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - A record attendance of nearly 400 attendees from ECHL teams, including several owners, presidents and general managers, as well as representatives from the National Hockey League, American Hockey League, SPHL, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League., participated in the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings presented by FEVO at the Sheraton Music City in Nashville, Tennessee from June 23-25.

ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin kicked off the event with the annual "State of the ECHL" address. Keynote speakers were Amy Rosenfeld of NBC Sports, who provided insight on the network's Olympic storytelling and the future of team narratives, and Stan Phelps of PurpleGoldfish.com, who led a session on creating uniqueness to stand out in a sea of sameness.

A number of breakout sessions were led by other industry professionals including:

Brittany Austin - Nashville Predators

Rosalie Authier - Professional Women's Hockey League

Geoff Brown - G League

Sophie Carbone and Vince Ircandia - StellarAlgo

Murray Cohn - MC Sports Sales

Steve Delay - The Ultimate Toolkit

Stefanie Evans - Chicago Wolves

Malcolm Farmer - Texas Legends

Troy Hammersmith - Toledo Walleye

Joe O'Donnell - Minnesota Wild

Bill Guertin - 800 Pound Gorilla

Kyle Hargrove - Nashville Sounds

Teri Johnson - Nashville Predators

Daniel Kaiserman and Sam Linabury - Prolific1

Zoe Martin and Christian Redrup - Communica

Marco Myers - Norfolk Admirals

Andi Perelman - Atalanta

Stephen Perkins - Opry Entertainment Group

Nick Picadura - TicketMaster

John Roberson - Advent

Lauren Rodolitz - Columbus Blue Jackets

Tony Schiller - Playfly Sports

A.J. Tomeny - Nashville Predators

The Meetings also featured ECHL Team attendees serving as moderators for the breakout sessions.

For the 21st year in a row, AMI Graphics, the "Exclusive Signage Company of the ECHL", awarded a complete set of dasher board and under-ice graphics to an attending team, which was won by the Atlanta Gladiators for the 2026-27 season.

The ECHL Awards Show, presented by SponsorCX, recognized individual and team achievements from the 2025-26 season:

Most Creative Ticket Package - Atlanta Gladiators (Pucks and Pages)

Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year - August Vodehnal, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Broadcaster of the Year - Justin Russo, Idaho Steelheads

Joe Babik Award (Media/PR Director of the Year) - Tim Foley, Worcester Railers

Most Creative Revenue Generation - Maine Mariners (Enter to Win Vacation Giveaway)

Inclusive Spirit Award - Cincinnati Cyclones

Theme Night of the Year - Orlando Solar Bears (Space Night)

Ticket Sales Professional of the Year - Cassie Geer, Savannah Ghost Pirates and Ben Pulley, Indy Fuel

Corporate Partnership Team of the Year - Bloomington Bison

Matt Brokaw Award (Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year) - Chris Palin, Florida Everblades

Game Operations Team of the Year - Orlando Solar Bears

Group Sales Department of the Year - Jacksonville Icemen (Aggregate Season Sales) and Wichita Thunder (Year-over-Year Growth)

Community Service Team of the Year - South Carolina Stingrays

Marketing Department of the Year - Greensboro Gargoyles

Ticket Sales Department of the Year presented by Prolific 1 - Idaho Steelheads (Aggregate Season Sales) and Greenville Swamp Rabbits (Year-over-Year Growth)

Specialty Jersey of the Year - Kalamazoo Wings (Motley Zoo)

Social Media Team of the Year - Cincinnati Cyclones

Rising Star Award - Bloomington Bison

Overall Team Award of Excellence - Florida Everblades

The annual Welcome Reception and Vendors' Showcase, presented by Prolific1, highlighted over 30 companies and provided an opportunity for teams to view products from League vendors and licensees, while MAVRX Sports Housing presented the Women in Sports Networking Event.







ECHL Stories from July 1, 2026

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