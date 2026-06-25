Another Key Piece Returns: Mathias Laferrière Signs with the Lions

Published on June 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) announced Thursday that forward Mathias Laferrière has signed with the team for the 2026-27 season.

After arriving in Trois-Rivières on January 30, Laferrière quickly established himself as an important contributor to the Lions' offense during the second half of the season. In 30 games with the club, the Montreal native recorded eight goals and nine assists for 17 points.

Prior to returning to Quebec, the 6-foot-2 forward spent the 2025-26 season in Slovakia, where he collected 15 points, including nine goals, in 30 games.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues, Laferrière also brings extensive North American professional experience. Over the course of his career, he has appeared in more than 225 American Hockey League games with the Springfield Thunderbirds and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, recording 78 points.

At the junior level, the Quebec native played 238 games over five seasons in the QMJHL, totaling 214 points with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.

Laferrière is excited to return to the Colisée Vidéotron and reconnect with Lions fans:

"I'm very proud and excited to join the Trois-Rivières Lions. This is a great opportunity for me to continue growing as a player within an ambitious and passionate organization. I can't wait to see the fans again and give everything I have for this team. See you on the ice soon!"

The forward, who will celebrate his 26th birthday on June 27, adds valuable experience to the Lions' offensive group. Known for his offensive instincts, vision, and ability to create scoring chances, he is expected to play a significant role in the team's attack and contribute key points for Ron Choules' squad throughout the season.

Laferrière becomes the second player to sign with the Lions for the 2026-27 season, which begins on October 16 at Colisée Vidéotron, following the announcement of Anthony Beauregard's return earlier this week. He also becomes the team's second player to hold veteran status.

In the ECHL, veteran status is assigned to players who have appeared in at least 260 professional regular-season games. Each organization is limited to a maximum of four veterans on its roster during the season.







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