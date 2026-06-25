South Carolina's Concannon Receives 2025-26 Blake Cullen Award as ECHL Executive of the Year

Published on June 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that South Carolina Stingrays' President Rob Concannon is the 2025-26 recipient of the Blake Cullen Award as ECHL Executive of the Year.

The award, which is determined in voting by the ECHL Board of Governors, is presented annually to the top executive in the League. In 2023, the award was renamed in honor of Blake Cullen, who, who was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009. Cullen founded the Hampton Roads Admirals in 1989, and owned the team for seven seasons through 1995-96.

During the 2025-26 season, South Carolina had four sellouts, 10 games over 6,000 fans, and a record attendance of over 9,000 for Education Day. The organization participated in over 200 community events, with 1,023 staff and 418 player volunteer hours. Romain Rodzinski received the 2025-26 ECHL Community Service Player of the Year Award, marking the third time in four seasons that a Stingrays' player won the award.

Concannon played a pivotal role in negotiating the ECHL's new Collective Bargaining Agreement, having been selected as one of three Governors to serve on the committee and the only one with prior ECHL playing experience. He also serves as the Chair of the Competition Committee and the League Relations Committee.

Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award

2026 Rob Concannon, South Carolina Stingrays

2025 Adam Goldberg, Maine Mariners

2024 Jeff Mead, Adirondack Thunder

2023 Billy Johnson, Norfolk Admirals

2022 Joel Lomurno, Wichita Thunder

2020 Eric Trapp, Idaho Steelheads

2019 Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye

2018 Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye and Bob Ohrablo, Jacksonville Icemen

2017 Brent Thiesssen, Kansas City Mavericks

2016 Kristin Ropp, Cincinnati Cyclones

2015 Joe Napoli, Toledo Walleye

2014 Matthew Riley, Bakersfield Condors

2013 Joe Napoli, Toledo Walleye

2012 Justin Kemp, Ontario Reign

2011 Dan Chapman, Stockton Thunder

2010 Kristin Ropp, Cincinnati Cyclones

2009 Gordon Kaye, Reading Royals

2008 Darren Abbott, South Carolina Stingrays

2007 Matthew Riley, Bakersfield Condors

2006 Steve Chapman, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005 Steve Chapman, Gwinnett Gladiators

2004 Terry Parks, Alaska Aces

2003 John Butler, Peoria Rivermen

2002 Matt Loughran, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2001 Craig Brush, Florida Everblades

2000 Brian McKenna, Trenton Titans

1999 Carl Scheer, Greenville Grrrowl

1998 Charles Felix, Pensacola Ice Pilots

1997 David Paitson, Columbus Chill

1996 Dave Berryman, Louisiana Ice Gators

1995 Harry Fuerstein/Craig Laughlin, Richmond Renegades

1994 John Gagon/Pierre Paiement, Roanoke Express

1993 Larry Kish, Wheeling Thunderbirds







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