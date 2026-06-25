Stingrays President Rob Concannon Receives 2025-26 Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award

Published on June 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, are excited to announce that Stingrays President Rob Concannon has won the 2025-26 Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award.

The award, which is determined in a vote by the ECHL Board of Governors, is presented annually to the top executive in the League. In 2023, the award was renamed in honor of Blake Cullen, who was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009. Cullen founded the Hampton Roads Admirals in 1989, and owned the team for seven seasons through 1995-96.

"I'm truly honored to receive this recognition, but this award belongs to every single person in our front office and on our roster," said Concannon. "The dedication our staff brings behind the scenes, combined with the compete level our players bring every night, is what drives this organization forward. I also want to thank Todd Halloran for his constant support and for always challenging me to be better, and our Board of Governors for their continued belief in this organization. Most importantly, I want to thank my wife Keri and my kids John and Ella, their love and sacrifice make all of this possible."

During the 2025-26 season, South Carolina had four sellouts, 10 games over 6,000 fans, and a record attendance of over 9,000 for Education Day. The organization participated in over 200 community events, with 1,023 staff and 418 player volunteer hours. Romain Rodzinski received the 2025-26 ECHL Community Service Player of the Year Award, marking the third time in four seasons that a Stingrays player won the award.

Concannon played a pivotal role in negotiating the ECHL's new Collective Bargaining Agreement, having been selected as one of three Governors to serve on the committee and the only one with prior ECHL playing experience. He also serves as the Chair of the Competition Committee and the League Relations Committee.

"Being a successful team executive in the ECHL requires wearing a lot of hats and skillfully overseeing and leading several areas of the organization," said Stingrays Owner Todd Halloran. "Whether it is managing the front office, overseeing the Hockey Department, leading our relationship with the Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals, developing partnerships with government and community leaders, and working cooperatively with League officials and the Board of Governors, Rob has worked effectively to grow the sport of hockey and improve our organization. Everyone involved with the South Carolina Stingrays deserves some credit, but we are very proud of Rob's dedication and leadership over the past 17 years."

Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award

2026 Rob Concannon, South Carolina Stingrays

2025 Adam Goldberg, Maine Mariners

2024 Jeff Mead, Adirondack Thunder

2023 Billy Johnson, Norfolk Admirals

2022 Joel Lomurno, Wichita Thunder

2020 Eric Trapp, Idaho Steelheads

2019 Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye

2018 Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye and Bob Ohrablo, Jacksonville Icemen

2017 Brent Thiesssen, Kansas City Mavericks

2016 Kristin Ropp, Cincinnati Cyclones

2015 Joe Napoli, Toledo Walleye

2014 Matthew Riley, Bakersfield Condors

2013 Joe Napoli, Toledo Walleye

2012 Justin Kemp, Ontario Reign

2011 Dan Chapman, Stockton Thunder

2010 Kristin Ropp, Cincinnati Cyclones

2009 Gordon Kaye, Reading Royals

2008 Darren Abbott, South Carolina Stingrays

2007 Matthew Riley, Bakersfield Condors

2006 Steve Chapman, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005 Steve Chapman, Gwinnett Gladiators

2004 Terry Parks, Alaska Aces

2003 John Butler, Peoria Rivermen

2002 Matt Loughran, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2001 Craig Brush, Florida Everblades

2000 Brian McKenna, Trenton Titans

1999 Carl Scheer, Greenville Grrrowl

1998 Charles Felix, Pensacola Ice Pilots

1997 David Paitson, Columbus Chill

1996 Dave Berryman, Louisiana Ice Gators

1995 Harry Fuerstein/Craig Laughlin, Richmond Renegades

1994 John Gagon/Pierre Paiement, Roanoke Express

1993 Larry Kish, Wheeling Thunderbirds







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