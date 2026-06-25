Stingrays President Rob Concannon Receives 2025-26 Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award
Published on June 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, are excited to announce that Stingrays President Rob Concannon has won the 2025-26 Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award.
The award, which is determined in a vote by the ECHL Board of Governors, is presented annually to the top executive in the League. In 2023, the award was renamed in honor of Blake Cullen, who was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009. Cullen founded the Hampton Roads Admirals in 1989, and owned the team for seven seasons through 1995-96.
"I'm truly honored to receive this recognition, but this award belongs to every single person in our front office and on our roster," said Concannon. "The dedication our staff brings behind the scenes, combined with the compete level our players bring every night, is what drives this organization forward. I also want to thank Todd Halloran for his constant support and for always challenging me to be better, and our Board of Governors for their continued belief in this organization. Most importantly, I want to thank my wife Keri and my kids John and Ella, their love and sacrifice make all of this possible."
During the 2025-26 season, South Carolina had four sellouts, 10 games over 6,000 fans, and a record attendance of over 9,000 for Education Day. The organization participated in over 200 community events, with 1,023 staff and 418 player volunteer hours. Romain Rodzinski received the 2025-26 ECHL Community Service Player of the Year Award, marking the third time in four seasons that a Stingrays player won the award.
Concannon played a pivotal role in negotiating the ECHL's new Collective Bargaining Agreement, having been selected as one of three Governors to serve on the committee and the only one with prior ECHL playing experience. He also serves as the Chair of the Competition Committee and the League Relations Committee.
"Being a successful team executive in the ECHL requires wearing a lot of hats and skillfully overseeing and leading several areas of the organization," said Stingrays Owner Todd Halloran. "Whether it is managing the front office, overseeing the Hockey Department, leading our relationship with the Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals, developing partnerships with government and community leaders, and working cooperatively with League officials and the Board of Governors, Rob has worked effectively to grow the sport of hockey and improve our organization. Everyone involved with the South Carolina Stingrays deserves some credit, but we are very proud of Rob's dedication and leadership over the past 17 years."
Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award
2026 Rob Concannon, South Carolina Stingrays
2025 Adam Goldberg, Maine Mariners
2024 Jeff Mead, Adirondack Thunder
2023 Billy Johnson, Norfolk Admirals
2022 Joel Lomurno, Wichita Thunder
2020 Eric Trapp, Idaho Steelheads
2019 Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye
2018 Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye and Bob Ohrablo, Jacksonville Icemen
2017 Brent Thiesssen, Kansas City Mavericks
2016 Kristin Ropp, Cincinnati Cyclones
2015 Joe Napoli, Toledo Walleye
2014 Matthew Riley, Bakersfield Condors
2013 Joe Napoli, Toledo Walleye
2012 Justin Kemp, Ontario Reign
2011 Dan Chapman, Stockton Thunder
2010 Kristin Ropp, Cincinnati Cyclones
2009 Gordon Kaye, Reading Royals
2008 Darren Abbott, South Carolina Stingrays
2007 Matthew Riley, Bakersfield Condors
2006 Steve Chapman, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005 Steve Chapman, Gwinnett Gladiators
2004 Terry Parks, Alaska Aces
2003 John Butler, Peoria Rivermen
2002 Matt Loughran, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2001 Craig Brush, Florida Everblades
2000 Brian McKenna, Trenton Titans
1999 Carl Scheer, Greenville Grrrowl
1998 Charles Felix, Pensacola Ice Pilots
1997 David Paitson, Columbus Chill
1996 Dave Berryman, Louisiana Ice Gators
1995 Harry Fuerstein/Craig Laughlin, Richmond Renegades
1994 John Gagon/Pierre Paiement, Roanoke Express
1993 Larry Kish, Wheeling Thunderbirds
ECHL Stories from June 25, 2026
- Stingrays President Rob Concannon Receives 2025-26 Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Concannon Receives 2025-26 Blake Cullen Award as ECHL Executive of the Year - ECHL
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