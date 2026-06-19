Icemen Acquire High-Scoring Forward Tanner Kelly from Toledo

Published on June 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild announced today that the team has acquired forward Tanner Kelly from the Toledo Walleye.

This transaction completes the future considerations terms of a trade made on February 22 that sent forwards Christipher Brown and Garrett Van Wyhe to Toledo in exchange for defenseman Jed Pietila and forwards Colby Ambrosio, Will Hillman, Jacques Bouquot and now Tanner Kelly in a 5-for-2 trade.

Kelly, 24, joins the Icemen after a very successful rookie campaign last season, finishing sixth in the league in rookie scoring with a balanced 50 points (25g, 25a) in 66 games played with Toledo. The 5-10, 178-pound forward also scored three goals in eight postseason outings with the Walleye.

Prior to starting his professional career last season, Kelly played four collegiate seasons at Michigan State University (2021-2025). Kelly totaled 58 points (24g, 34a) for the Spartans and was a member of two conference championship teams. From 2019-2021, the San Diego, California resident recorded 63 points with 24 goals with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks.

The Jacksonville Icemen open their 10th Anniversary Season on October 31st against the Atlanta Gladiators. Full and Partial Ticket plans are available by calling 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.







ECHL Stories from June 19, 2026

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