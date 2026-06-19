Stingrays Trade Ben Hawerchuk to Trois-Rivieres to Complete Future Considerations Deal

Published on June 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that forward Ben Hawerchuk has been traded to the Trois-Rivieres Lions. This move completes a future considerations trade in which South Carolina acquired goaltender Alexis Gravel from the Lions on March 3.

Hawerchuk, 28, spent the last two seasons with South Carolina playing 86 games for the Stingrays, logging 26 points (10g, 16a). This past season, the King City, Ontario native had 16 points (6g, 10a) while leading the team in penalty minutes with 124. He also made three appearances this year for the Stingrays in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

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ECHL Stories from June 19, 2026

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