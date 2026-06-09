Icemen Announce Protected List of Players
Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild announced today the team's protected from the 2025-26 season. The protected lists are not player signings but it is the first of a several-step process that teams use to begin building their rosters for the 2026-27 season.
The Icemen placed 33 players on their season-ending roster. Please note any player on an NHL or AHL contract last season may not be placed on this list.
Goaltenders (3)
Michael Bullion
Cameron Rowe
Matt Vernon
Defensemen (11)
Taos Jordan
Lordanthony Grissom
Cameron Supryka
John Spetz
Justin MacPherson
Brayden Hislop
Jaden Condotta
Jed Pietila
Holden Wale
Trevor Griebel
Jack Babbage
Forwards (19)
Jacques Bouquot
Logan Cockerill
Tyler Coffey
Ashton Stockie
Bennett MacArthur
Lincoln Griffin
Ryan Leibold
Davis Koch
Kolby Johnson
Daniel Panetta
Sasha Teleguine
Colby Ambrosio
David Jankowski
Adam McMaster
T.J. Friedmann
Will Hillman
Craig Martin
Patrick Bajkov
Simon Labelle
Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
1. Signed an SPC in 2025-26 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR
2. Signed an SPC in 2025-26, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR
3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR
4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR
5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2025-26 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR
6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.
Protected lists may exceed 20 players.
The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.
Full and partial ticket packages for the Icemen's 10th Anniversary Season are currently on sale! Call the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
ECHL Stories from June 9, 2026
- Walleye Announce 2026 Protected List - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2026 Protected List - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen Nominated for Five ECHL Team Awards - Jacksonville Icemen
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- Greensboro Gargoyles Announce 2026 Roster Protected List - Greensboro Gargoyles
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- Rush Announce 2026 Protected List - Rapid City Rush
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- Royals Announce 2026 Protected List - Reading Royals
- Thunder Announces 2025-26 Protected List - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Submit 2026 Protected List - Orlando Solar Bears
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Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen Nominated for Five ECHL Team Awards
- Icemen Announce Protected List of Players
- Icemen Named Finalists for Five 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards
- Icemen Enter into Multi-Year Affiliation Agreement with the NHL's Minnesota Wild
- Icemen's Adam McMaster Named ECHL Player of the Week