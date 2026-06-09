Icemen Announce Protected List of Players

Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild announced today the team's protected from the 2025-26 season. The protected lists are not player signings but it is the first of a several-step process that teams use to begin building their rosters for the 2026-27 season.

The Icemen placed 33 players on their season-ending roster. Please note any player on an NHL or AHL contract last season may not be placed on this list.

Goaltenders (3)

Michael Bullion

Cameron Rowe

Matt Vernon

Defensemen (11)

Taos Jordan

Lordanthony Grissom

Cameron Supryka

John Spetz

Justin MacPherson

Brayden Hislop

Jaden Condotta

Jed Pietila

Holden Wale

Trevor Griebel

Jack Babbage

Forwards (19)

Jacques Bouquot

Logan Cockerill

Tyler Coffey

Ashton Stockie

Bennett MacArthur

Lincoln Griffin

Ryan Leibold

Davis Koch

Kolby Johnson

Daniel Panetta

Sasha Teleguine

Colby Ambrosio

David Jankowski

Adam McMaster

T.J. Friedmann

Will Hillman

Craig Martin

Patrick Bajkov

Simon Labelle

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2025-26 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2025-26, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2025-26 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.

Full and partial ticket packages for the Icemen's 10th Anniversary Season are currently on sale! Call the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from June 9, 2026

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