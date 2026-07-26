Icemen Acquire Contract Rights to Defenseman Reilly Webb from South Carolina

Published on July 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced today that the team has acquired the contract rights to defenseman Reilly Webb from the South Carolina Stingrays in exchange for future considerations.

Webb, 27, split time last season between South Carolina and the AHL's Hershey Bears. He recorded three assists in 16 outings with Hershey, while recording four points (2g, 2a) and 42 penalty minutes in 37 games with the Stingrays. During the 2024-25 season, Webb collected 12 points (3g, 9a) in 68 games played with South Carolina, while adding three assists in seven playoff contests.

Prior to starting his professional career with South Carolina, the 6-4, 205-pound defenseman played three collegiate seasons with Acadia University (AUS/USports) totaling 16 points and 107 penalty minutes. The Stoney Creek, Ontario resident also played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he compiled 41 points (4g, 37a) with 162 penalty minutes in stints with the Hamilton Bulldogs and Saginaw Spirit from 2016-2020.

The Jacksonville Icemen open their 10th Anniversary Season on October 31st against the Atlanta Gladiators. Full and Partial Ticket plans are available by calling 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.







ECHL Stories from July 25, 2026

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