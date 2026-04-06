Savannah's Purpura Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Savannah Ghost Pirates goaltender Vinnie Purpura

(Savannah Ghost Pirates) Savannah Ghost Pirates goaltender Vinnie Purpura(Savannah Ghost Pirates)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Vinnie Purpura of the Savannah Ghost Pirates is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 30-April 5.

Purpura went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and save percentage of .987 in two appearances last week

The 27-year-old stopped all 41 shots in a 1-0 win at Greenville on Tuesday and made 35 saves in a 2-1 victory at Atlanta on Saturday.

Under contract to Charlotte of the American Hockey League, Purpura is 20-15-0 with two shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916 in 35 ECHL appearances this season with Reading and Savannah.

A native of Lemont, Illinois, Purpura has seen action in 88 career ECHL games with Savannah, Reading and Adirondack, posting an overall record of 48-25-11 with three shutouts, a 2.66 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

Prior to turning pro, Purpura saw action in 53 career games at Boston University and Long Island University going 12-34-1 with one shutout, a 3.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894.

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*** Part 1 - ASCII

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 6, 2026 MORE INFORMATION: Joe Babik (mailto:jbabik@echl.com), Senior PR/Historical Specialist, (609) 212-1225

Savannah's Purpura named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Vinny Purpura of the Savannah Ghost Pirates is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 30-April 5.

Purpura went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and save percentage of .987 in two appearances last week

The 27-year-old stopped all 41 shots in a 1-0 win at Greenville on Tuesday and made 35 saves in a 2-1 victory at Atlanta on Saturday.

Under contract to Charlotte of the American Hockey League, Purpura is 20-15-0 with two shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916 in 35 ECHL appearances this season with Reading and Savannah.

A native of Lemont, Illinois, Purpura has seen action in 88 career ECHL games with Savannah, Reading and Adirondack, posting an overall record of 48-25-11 with three shutouts, a 2.66 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

Prior to turning pro, Purpura saw action in 53 career games at Boston University and Long Island University going 12-34-1 with one shutout, a 3.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894.

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96 Savannah's Purpura named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

p

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 6, 2026

MORE INFORMATION: Joe Babik, Senior PR/Historical Specialist, (609) 212-1225

Savannah's Purpura named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Vinnie Purpura of the Savannah Ghost Pirates is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 30-April 5.

Purpura went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and save percentage of .987 in two appearances last week

The 27-year-old stopped all 41 shots in a 1-0 win at Greenville on Tuesday and made 35 saves in a 2-1 victory at Atlanta on Saturday.

Under contract to Charlotte of the American Hockey League, Purpura is 20-15-0 with two shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916 in 35 ECHL appearances this season with Reading and Savannah.

A native of Lemont, Illinois, Purpura has seen action in 88 career ECHL games with Savannah, Reading and Adirondack, posting an overall record of 48-25-11 with three shutouts, a 2.66 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

Prior to turning pro, Purpura saw action in 53 career games at Boston University and Long Island University going 12-34-1 with one shutout, a 3.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894.

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