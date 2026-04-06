Savannah's Purpura Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Vinnie Purpura of the Savannah Ghost Pirates is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 30-April 5.
Purpura went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and save percentage of .987 in two appearances last week
The 27-year-old stopped all 41 shots in a 1-0 win at Greenville on Tuesday and made 35 saves in a 2-1 victory at Atlanta on Saturday.
Under contract to Charlotte of the American Hockey League, Purpura is 20-15-0 with two shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916 in 35 ECHL appearances this season with Reading and Savannah.
A native of Lemont, Illinois, Purpura has seen action in 88 career ECHL games with Savannah, Reading and Adirondack, posting an overall record of 48-25-11 with three shutouts, a 2.66 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.
Prior to turning pro, Purpura saw action in 53 career games at Boston University and Long Island University going 12-34-1 with one shutout, a 3.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894.
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*** Part 1 - ASCII
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 6, 2026 MORE INFORMATION: Joe Babik (mailto:jbabik@echl.com), Senior PR/Historical Specialist, (609) 212-1225
Savannah's Purpura named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Vinny Purpura of the Savannah Ghost Pirates is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 30-April 5.
Purpura went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and save percentage of .987 in two appearances last week
The 27-year-old stopped all 41 shots in a 1-0 win at Greenville on Tuesday and made 35 saves in a 2-1 victory at Atlanta on Saturday.
Under contract to Charlotte of the American Hockey League, Purpura is 20-15-0 with two shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916 in 35 ECHL appearances this season with Reading and Savannah.
A native of Lemont, Illinois, Purpura has seen action in 88 career ECHL games with Savannah, Reading and Adirondack, posting an overall record of 48-25-11 with three shutouts, a 2.66 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.
Prior to turning pro, Purpura saw action in 53 career games at Boston University and Long Island University going 12-34-1 with one shutout, a 3.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894.
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*** Part 2 - ASCII
96 Savannah's Purpura named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
p
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 6, 2026
MORE INFORMATION: Joe Babik, Senior PR/Historical Specialist, (609) 212-1225
Savannah's Purpura named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Vinnie Purpura of the Savannah Ghost Pirates is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 30-April 5.
Purpura went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and save percentage of .987 in two appearances last week
The 27-year-old stopped all 41 shots in a 1-0 win at Greenville on Tuesday and made 35 saves in a 2-1 victory at Atlanta on Saturday.
Under contract to Charlotte of the American Hockey League, Purpura is 20-15-0 with two shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916 in 35 ECHL appearances this season with Reading and Savannah.
A native of Lemont, Illinois, Purpura has seen action in 88 career ECHL games with Savannah, Reading and Adirondack, posting an overall record of 48-25-11 with three shutouts, a 2.66 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.
Prior to turning pro, Purpura saw action in 53 career games at Boston University and Long Island University going 12-34-1 with one shutout, a 3.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894.
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Shrewsbury, NJ 07702
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Savannah Ghost Pirates goaltender Vinnie Purpura
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