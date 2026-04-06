Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears exchange congratulations

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears exchange congratulations(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears split their two-game home series with the South Carolina Stingrays, winning 4-0 on Thursday and falling 5-1 on Friday. The Solar Bears travel to Atlanta Friday, return home for the final time this season Saturday, and head back to Jacksonville Sunday afternoon.

This Week's Games:

Friday, April 10 at Atlanta Gladiators - 7:10PM

Saturday, April 11 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7PM - First Responders Appreciation Night - Guns N' Hoses Charity Games - ECHL - Solar Bears Attendance Record Breaking Attempt

Sunday, April 12 at Jacksonville Icemen - 3PM

Mallard Systems is proud to join the Orlando Solar Bears as an official partner this season. From high-traffic resorts and healthcare campuses to apartment communities and corporate buildings, Mallard delivers powerful exterior cleaning that keeps Orlando looking its best. Trusted by some of the region's largest commercial properties, Mallard is known for precision, planning, and an unmatched ability to make every surface shine.

Ways Wednesdays - Buy any size Way and get the next Way half off!

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 26-36-4-1 (.425)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-0-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 51 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 21 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 30 assists

PIM LEADER: Tyler Drevitch - 90 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Two players- +1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, April 2 vs. South Carolina Stingrays (4-0 W)

Connor Ungar recorded his third shutout of the season, stopping all 27 shots he faced. Jarid Lukosevicius scored two goals, while Dyllan Gill and Cole Kodsi each recorded two assists.

Friday, April 3 vs. South Carolina Stingrays (1-5 L)

The Stingrays got payback on the Solar Bears the next night, scoring two goals, two different times, 28 seconds apart. Their quick strike offense led to a 5-1 defeat. Anthony Rinaldi scored twice and Dean Loukus recorded two assists. Anthony Bardaro tallied the only Solar Bears goal in the second period.

BITES:

Xavier Lapointe recorded his first two professional goals in back-to-back games (3/29 vs. SAV, 4/2 vs. SC)

Anthony Bardaro is on a four-game point streak (1G-4A)

Orlando is 22-8-1-0 when recording three or more goals.

Orlando is 23-1-0-0 when leading after two periods.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Five former Solar Bears currently occupy a spot on NHL rosters - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 49 GP, 19-14-14, .892

Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 65 GP, 18g-23a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 50 GP, 3g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 14 GP, 7-4-1, .895

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers - 28 GP, 14-9-2, .895

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ECHL Stories from April 6, 2026

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