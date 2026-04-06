Steelheads Announce End-Of-Season Team Awards

Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), announced their annual end-of-year team award winners prior to the final home game of the 2025-26 regular season Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.

The winners were selected by Steelheads head coach Everett Sheen and associate coach Keenan Kelly with assistance from the Steelheads front office. The 2025-26 award winners are listed in the order in which they were announced on Saturday.

Cal Ingraham Leading Scorer Award - Brendan Hoffmann

Brendan Hoffmann - (44 GP, 32-19-51)

Hoffmann, 24, was a consistent force this season for the Steelheads. The forward posted both a six-game and seven-game goal scoring streak during the campaign, while collecting a team-best nine-game point streak from Jan. 10 through Feb. 1. The Charlotte, NC native capped off his stint in Idaho with a bang, notching eight points in his final three games with the Steelheads before signing a PTO with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, a stretch that ended with his first ECHL hat trick against on Feb. 10.

Steelheads Defenseman of the Year - Sam Jardine

Jardine, 32, is a veteran of nearly 300 ECHL games who has been a steady presence for the Steelheads along the blue line in his first season with Idaho. In 64 games, he's collected 19 points (1G, 18) with 71 PIM and leads the team with a plus-23 rating.

Steelheads Hustle Award - Jordan Steinmetz

Steinmetz, 27, has picked up 12 points in 52 games to this point in the season and has carved out a role in Idaho as a 200-foot player. The rookie forward's consistent effort and willingness to play various roles this season led to his selection for the Hustle Award.

Sean Rhodes Unsung Hero Award - Grant Silianoff

Silianoff, 25, is a vital part of the Steelheads both on and off the ice, providing a spark when on the ice and consistent energy within the locker room. The rookie forward has proven to be the ultimate team player, picking up 10 points in 40 games in his debut ECHL campaign.

This award is given to an Idaho Steelheads player that is a selfless member of the team who constantly looks for ways to improve the team in any way they can. They put the team before their individual pride or accolades just as Sean Rhodes has done for 28 years working for Idaho Central Arena and the Idaho Steelheads.

Rookie of the Year Award - Liam Malmquist

Malmquist, 25, has collected 45 points so far this season, ranking T-9th among all ECHL rookies and second among the Steelheads. After scoring his 25th goal of the season on Friday, April 3 against Kansas City, he became just the eighth rookie to reach 25 goals in Steelheads history.

Idaho Central Credit Union 3 Stars Award - Kaleb Pearson

Pearson, 25, was awarded a star of the game in 10 of his 52 appearances for the Steelheads this season. His standout performances include being named third star six times, second star three times, and third star once. To this point in his first full ECHL season, the forward has collected 42 points (24G, 18A), earning ECHL Rookie of the Month honors in January.

Bill Campbell Community Service Award - Mason Nevers

Every year, the Steelheads staff selects one player that embodies the spirit of Bill Campbell, who exemplified the spirit of the organization and worked to make the Treasure Valley a better place. Through various community events and programs, Mason Nevers has been selected as this year's recipient. The rookie forward has notched 18 points (7G, 11A) in 48 games so far this season.

Most Valuable Player - Ty Pelton-Byce

Pelton-Byce, 28, earns the MVP award after posting his fourth straight 40-point season in Idaho. The forward recently surpassed 200 points with the Steelheads and entered the top 10 in scoring in team history. To this point in the season, Pelton-Byce has collected 40 points (12G, 28A) in 55 games.







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