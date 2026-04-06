Eric Neiley Signs with Gladiators Ahead of Final Five Regular Season Games

Published on April 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Monday that the team has signed forward Eric Neiley to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Neiley rejoins the Gladiators after tallying 13 goals and 21 assists in 45 games as the team's captain last season before announcing his retirement from professional hockey. Neiley then came out of retirement ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, signing with the Athens Rock Lobsters of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, where he logged 25 goals and 35 assists for 60 points in 41 games. He also spent four games with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Macon Mayhem on loan, recording 2 goals and 2 assists.

In six seasons with the Gladiators, Neiley etched his name into the team's record books with the 3rd most goals (116), the 6th most assists (116), the 5th most points (232), in the 3rd most games played (310) in franchise history. In 344 career ECHL games, Neiley has totaled 126 goals and 128 assists for 254 points between the Atlanta Gladiators, Adirondack Thunder, and Jacksonville Icemen.

There are just two home games left in the regular season - don't miss out on the action and join the Gladiators on Tuesday and Friday night at 7 PM at Gas South Arena! Friday night is Fan Appreciation Night, get your tickets and join the battle today!







ECHL Stories from April 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.