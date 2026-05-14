Idaho Steelheads Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) announced the team's 2026-27 regular season schedule today, with the club's home opener taking place at Idaho Central Arena on Friday, Oct. 23rd with Idaho hosting Allen at 7:10 p.m. MT.

The Steelheads will begin the campaign on the road in their first-ever series against the expansion New Mexico Goatheads, taking place in a three-in-three set starting Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:00 p.m. MT.

Idaho will play a total of 50 games on Fridays and Saturdays next season to make up the bulk of the schedule. They'll also take part in 16 midweek contests on Wednesdays, five Sunday matinees, and a lone Thursday contest on Oct. 29 at Allen. All Steelheads home games will take place on either Wednesday, Friday, or Saturday, with puck drop for every game at Idaho Central Arena set for 7:10 p.m. MT.

The Steelheads will host two out-of-division opponents this season, facing the Maine Mariners for a three-game series from Nov. 18-21 and the Kalamazoo Wings from March 31-April 3.

Idaho will face a road-heavy middle of their schedule with 20 of 29 games taking place on the road from Dec. 16-Feb. 21. On the flip side, the Steelheads will enjoy a hefty home schedule to end the regular season, with 11 of their last 14 games at Idaho Central Arena.

Full breakdown of opponents this season:

12x - New Mexico Goatheads (6 home, 6 away)

11x - Rapid City Rush (6 home, 5 away)

11x - Tulsa Oilers (5 home, 6 away)

9x - Allen Americans (4 home, 5 away)

9x - Tahoe Knight Monsters (3 home, 6 away)

8x - Kansas City Mavericks (3 home, 5 away)

6 x - Wichita Thunder (3 home, 3 away)

3 x - Maine Mariners (3 home)

3 x - Kalamazoo Wings (3 home)

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.







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