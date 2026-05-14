Swamp Rabbits Announce 2026-27 ECHL Schedule

Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today in conjunction with the ECHL the team's 72-game schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 ECHL Season.

Below are some notes and numbers regarding the team's upcoming 17th season in the "Premier 'AA' Hockey League":

The team begins the defense of home ice on Friday, October 16th against the South Carolina Stingrays. This is the fifth straight season that the home opener doubles as the first game of the new campaign, and between the eight seasons of the Greenville Grrrowl, five seasons of the Road Warriors, and now 12 of the Swamp Rabbits, marks 25 seasons of professional hockey in the Upstate.

Compared to the 2025-26 schedule, the Swamp Rabbits will square off against five new opponents. For the first time since the 2024-25 campaign, the Swamp Rabbits will play the Indy Fuel (five games), Kansas City Mavericks, and Norfolk Admirals (three games each). The Swamp Rabbits also play the Toledo Walleye once for the first time since the 2023-24 season and will also play one of the ECHL's two newest teams, the Trenton Ironhawks, for three games. Rounding out the non-divisional slate is the Greensboro Gargoyles, who the Swamp Rabbits play five times, a step-up from last season's two meetings.

The annual "School Day Game" and "New Year's Eve Game" return once again to the schedule. The Swamp Rabbits will host the Orlando Solar Bears for a 10:30 am puck drop on Tuesday, November 10th, while the Swamp Rabbits put a bow on the year 2026 against the Atlanta Gladiators with a special 6:05 pm puck drop on Thursday, December 31st.

The team's longest stretch of games inside the friendly confines of Bon Secours Wellness Arena is five games from February 6th to February 13th. Subsequently, the longest road trip for the team is eight games, three less than last year's franchise record 11-game stretch, which takes them to Trenton, Indy, Toledo, and Florida from February 19th to March 6th.

The Swamp Rabbits have lots of road and home play backloaded into the schedule. Starting with the previously mentioned eight-game road swing, the team plays 12 of 14 games away from Greenville from February 19th to March 20th. They follow the long absence up with eight of their last nine games of the season in Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The busiest month in the season is January, which features 14 games, and a season-high seven at home. The next busiest months are February and March, both housing a dozen games, while November and December contain 11 contests.

Of the team's 72 games, 52 come against South Division opponents, with the South Carolina Stingrays and Florida Everblades leading the matchups with 10 each. Of the remaining 20 games, 11 come against the North Division, six against the Central Division, and three against the Mountain Division.

Regarding home games, 29 fall on weekend dates for a second straight season (10 on Friday, 11 on Saturday, eight on Sunday). The remaining seven are on Wednesday (three games), Thursday (three games), and Tuesday (one game).

The following is a breakdown of games for the 12 opponents in the 2026-27 ECHL Season:

South Carolina Stingrays: 10 games (6 home, 4 away)

Florida Everblades: 10 games (5 home, 5 away)

Jacksonville Icemen: 9 games (5 home, 4 away)

Atlanta Gladiators: 9 games (3 home, 6 away)

Savannah Ghost Pirates: 8 games (4 home, 4 away)

Orlando Solar Bears: 6 games (4 home, 2 away)

Greensboro Gargoyles: 5 games (3 home, 2 away)

Indy Fuel: 5 games (3 home, 2 away)

Kansas City Mavericks: 3 home games

Norfolk Admirals: 3 away games

Trenton Ironhawks: 3 away games

Toledo Walleye: 1 away game

Below are the dates and times of the 2026-27 ECHL Season. Please note that all dates, times, opponents, and locations are subject to change. All times are Eastern, HOME GAMES ARE IN BOLD CAPITALS:

OCTOBER (7 Games: 4 Home/3 Away)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16th vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 7:05 pm

OPENING NIGHT, presented by Bon Secours

Saturday, October 17th @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23rd vs JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN - 7:05 pm

Saturday, October 24th @ Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:00 pm

Sunday, October 25th @ Greensboro Gargoyles - 3:00 pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30th vs FLORIDA EVERBLADES - 7:05 pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31st vs FLORIDA EVERBLADES - 7:05 pm

NOVEMBER (11 Games: 5 Home/6 Away)

Sunday, November 1st @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00 pm

Friday, November 6th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7th vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS - 7:05 pm

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th vs ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS - 10:30 am

SCHOOL DAY GAME, presented by AFL

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12th vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS - 7:05 pm

Friday, November 13th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21st vs GREENSBORO GARGOYLES - 7:05 pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd vs GREENSBORO GARGOYLES - 3:05 pm

Wednesday, November 25th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 pm

Friday, November 27th @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm

Saturday, November 28th @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm

DECEMBER (11 Games: 5 Home/6 Away)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4th vs SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES - 7:05 pm

Saturday, December 5th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9th vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 7:05 pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12th vs SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES - 7:05 pm

Sunday, December 13th @ South Carolina Stingrays - 3:05 pm

Friday, December 18th @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:10pm

Saturday, December 19th @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:10 pm

Sunday, December 20th @ Atlanta Gladiators - 3:10 pm

ECHL Holiday Break is December 21st - December 25th

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27th vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 3:05 pm

Tuesday, December 29th @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:10 pm

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31st vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS - 6:05 pm

NEW YEAR'S EVE GAME

JANUARY (14 Games: 7 Home/7 Away)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2nd vs JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN - 7:05 pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 3rd vs JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN - 3:05 pm

Wednesday, January 6th @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 pm

Friday, January 8th @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 9th @ Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 15th vs ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS - 7:05 pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16th vs ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS - 7:05 pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17th vs ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS - 3:05 pm

Friday, January 22nd @ Norfolk Admirals - 7:05 pm

Saturday, January 23rd @ Norfolk Admirals - 7:05 pm

Sunday, January 24th @ Norfolk Admirals - 3:05 pm

ECHL All-Star Break is January 25th - January 28th

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29th vs SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES - 7:05 pm

Saturday, January 30th @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 31st vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 3:05 pm

FEBRUARY (12 Games: 5 Home/7 Away)

Friday, February 5th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6th vs JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN - 7:05 pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7th vs GREENSBORO GARGOYLES - 3:05 pm

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11th vs FLORIDA EVERBLADES - 7:05 pm

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12th vs FLORIDA EVERBLADES - 7:05 pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13th vs FLORIDA EVERBLADES - 7:05 pm

Friday, February 19th @ Trenton Ironhawks - 7:00 pm

Saturday, February 20th @ Trenton Ironhawks - 6:00 pm

Sunday, February 21st @ Trenton Ironhawks - 3:00 pm

Friday, February 26th @ Indy Fuel - 7:15 pm

Saturday, February 27th @ Indy Fuel - 7:00 pm

Sunday, February 28th @ Toledo Walleye - 5:15 pm

MARCH (12 Games: 6 Home/6 Away)

Friday, March 5th @ Florida Everblades - 7:30 pm

Saturday, March 6th @ Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 12th vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 7:05 pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 13th vs SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES - 7:05 pm

Sunday, March 14th @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00 pm

Wednesday, March 17th @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:10 pm

Friday, March 19th @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 pm

Saturday, March 20th @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00 pm

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24th vs KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS - 7:05 pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 26th vs KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS - 7:05 pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 27th vs KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS - 7:05 pm

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31st vs JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN - 7:05 pm

APRIL (5 Games: 4 Home/1 Away)

Saturday, April 3rd @ Atlanta - 7:10 pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 4th vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 3:05 pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 9th vs INDY FUEL - 7:05 pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 10th vs INDY FUEL - 7:05 pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 11th vs INDY FUEL - 3:05 pm

LAST GAME OF REGULAR SEASON







ECHL Stories from May 14, 2026

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