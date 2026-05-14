Mavericks Defeat Allen 7-4 in Game Three of Mountain Division Finals

Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







ALLEN, TX - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Allen Americans 7-4 on Wednesday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Game Three of the Mountain Division Finals. The Mavericks, the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, now lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.

Carpenter and Loheit each recorded hat tricks in the win, marking the first two hat tricks by Mavericks players this season. Carpenter finished with three goals, while Loheit added three goals, including an empty-net goal late in the third period. Jutting also scored for Kansas City, while Sullivan recorded two assists.

Kansas City finished with 37 shots on goal while LaFontaine made 22 saves in net. The Mavericks scored three goals in both the second and third periods after the game was tied 1-1 following the opening frame. Carpenter was named the game's first star, while Loheit earned second-star honors.

Through three games in Round Two, Carpenter leads the Mavericks with nine points and seven goals during the postseason. Game Four of the Mountain Division Finals is scheduled for Saturday at 7:10 PM in Allen.







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