Walleye Announce 2026-27 Season Schedule
Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
The Toledo Walleye are excited to announce their schedule for the 2026-27 season. The team will start the season on the road against division rival Fort Wayne on Saturday, October 17. The Walleye will then spend the next two weekends on the road before their home opener at the Huntington Center on Saturday, November 7, where they will once again face Fort Wayne.
Season Highlights
33 of 36 home games will be played on Friday (11), Saturday (13), or Sunday (9)
The Walleye will play Fort Wayne five times at home (November 7, December 2 and 5, and February 26 and 27)
Two School Education Day games (November 18 and December 4)
The team will be home once again on Black Friday (November 27)
Home on New Year's Day (January 1)
The final regular season home game is on Sunday, April 11 vs. Wheeling
ECHL Stories from May 14, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - May 14 - ECHL
- Thunder Unveils 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Wichita Thunder
- New Mexico Goatheads Announce Inaugural 2026-27 Schedule - New Mexico Goatheads
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2026-27 ECHL Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Releases 2026-27 Schedule - ECHL
- Bison Announce Full 2026-27 Season Schedule - Bloomington Bison
- Nailers Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Announce 2026-27 Season Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- Idaho Steelheads Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Announce 2026-27 Season Schedule - Rapid City Rush
- Walleye Announce 2026-27 Season Schedule - Toledo Walleye
- Greensboro Gargoyles Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Maine Mariners Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Maine Mariners
- Cyclones Set for 25th ECHL Season, Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Announce 2026-27 Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays
- Adirondack Thunder Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Americans Announce 2026-2027 Schedule - Allen Americans
- Knight Monsters Release Schedule for 2026-2027 Season - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mavericks Defeat Allen 7-4 in Game Three of Mountain Division Finals - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals Release 25th Anniversary Regular Season Schedule - Reading Royals
- Americans on the Brink After 7-4 Loss - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Walleye Announce 2026-27 Season Schedule
- Walleye Fall in Game Two of Central Division Finals to Fort Wayne
- Funk Tallies First Playoff Goal in Game One Loss to Komets
- Walleye Weekly No. 28: May 4, 2026
- Walleye Take Down Bison 6-2 to Advance to Second Round, Will Face Fort Wayne