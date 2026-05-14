Walleye Announce 2026-27 Season Schedule

Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







The Toledo Walleye are excited to announce their schedule for the 2026-27 season. The team will start the season on the road against division rival Fort Wayne on Saturday, October 17. The Walleye will then spend the next two weekends on the road before their home opener at the Huntington Center on Saturday, November 7, where they will once again face Fort Wayne.

Season Highlights

33 of 36 home games will be played on Friday (11), Saturday (13), or Sunday (9)

The Walleye will play Fort Wayne five times at home (November 7, December 2 and 5, and February 26 and 27)

Two School Education Day games (November 18 and December 4)

The team will be home once again on Black Friday (November 27)

Home on New Year's Day (January 1)

The final regular season home game is on Sunday, April 11 vs. Wheeling







ECHL Stories from May 14, 2026

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