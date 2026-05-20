Join Us for Our Thank You Event this Thursday, May 21
ECHL Toledo Walleye

Join Us for Our Thank You Event this Thursday, May 21

Published on May 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release


It was a season to celebrate, Walleye fans. Join us at Hensville Park this Thursday for our Thank You Event and give a final farewell to the 2025-26 Walleye coaches and players who made it a year to remember.

WHEN: Thursday, May 21

TIME: 5:30-7 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE: Hensville Park

*Team Autograph Session: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

*The team autograph session will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. and will conclude at 6:30 p.m. Following autographs, hear from head coach Pat Mikesch (and maybe even a player or two) as they look back on this season.

Check out the Toledo Walleye Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



ECHL Stories from May 20, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central