Join Us for Our Thank You Event this Thursday, May 21
Published on May 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
It was a season to celebrate, Walleye fans. Join us at Hensville Park this Thursday for our Thank You Event and give a final farewell to the 2025-26 Walleye coaches and players who made it a year to remember.
WHEN: Thursday, May 21
TIME: 5:30-7 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.)
WHERE: Hensville Park
*Team Autograph Session: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
*The team autograph session will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. and will conclude at 6:30 p.m. Following autographs, hear from head coach Pat Mikesch (and maybe even a player or two) as they look back on this season.
ECHL Stories from May 20, 2026
- Join Us for Our Thank You Event this Thursday, May 21 - Toledo Walleye
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