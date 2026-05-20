Trenton Ironhawks Announce Inaugural Season Schedule

Published on May 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trenton Ironhawks News Release







TRENTON, NJ - The ECHL Trenton Ironhawks will make their home debut at the CURE Insurance Arena on Saturday, October 24th, 2026 at 6 pm, when they host the New Jersey Devils' affiliate, the Adirondack Thunder. The IRONHAWKS will commence their season the weekend before north of the border against the Trois-Rivières (Montreal) Lions on October 16th, and then travel to Glens Falls, NY against Adirondack on October 17th. The IRONHAWKS will announce their NHL/AHL affiliation on May 20th.

Opening Night will be an exciting event as pro hockey returns to Trenton for the first time in 13 years with much fanfare and pageantry. Fans will be treated to a renovated CURE Insurance Arena with an all-new ice plant, new center-hung videoboard, suite level renovations, and VIP function areas through the MCIA's multi-million-dollar investment in the Arena.

The 36-game home schedule is family-friendly with eight Fridays (7p), eleven Saturdays (6p), and ten Sunday matinees (3p). Holidays with the IRONHAWKS will be a celebration, with ten games around Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas holidays. The schedule is rounded out with two Tuesday's, three Wednesday's, and two Thursday games.

"Thank you to the CURE Insurance Arena/Oak View Group and the ECHL. They have provided us with a family-friendly schedule that will be loaded with great hockey, fun promotions for the whole family, and many memories for everyone during our inaugural season", explained Bob Ohrablo, IRONHAWKS president. "Can't wait for October 24th!"

A full promotional calendar will be released in June and include special theme nights including Marvel Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Jersey Rock Weekend, Military Appreciation Weekend, and for its 50th Anniversary - a "SLAPSHOT!" themed game celebrating hockey's greatest film. The IRONHAWKS will also celebrate the history of Hockey in Trenton, raising the Titan's Kelly Cup Banner back to the rafters of the CURE Insurance Arena!

The IRONHAWKS play their closest rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers affiliate, Reading Royals 12 times (6 home/6 road). The Royals will make their first appearance in Trenton on Wednesday, Nov. 11th.







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