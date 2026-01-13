The Ironhawks Have Landed

TRENTON, NJ (January 13, 2026) After an extensive two-month, name-the-team contest with more than 2,000 entries, the Trenton professional ECHL ice hockey team will be named the Trenton Ironhawks. The team will begin play in the ECHL in the 2026-27 season at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Team President Bob Ohrablo announced the new name, logo and official team colors at CURE Insurance Arena this morning alongside Mercer County Executive Dan Benson, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora, and others in front of many of the more than 650 fans who have already secured a season (ticket) membership.

Jim Miller of Lawrenceville, NJ, and Joel Perez, of Bordentown, NJ, both submitted the winning team name and will each receive two season (ticket) memberships to the Ironhawks' inaugural season.

"Today marks an important milestone as we officially announce our franchise name, the Trenton Ironhawks, and prepare to bring a new era of professional ECHL hockey to Trenton, ¬Â said Ohrablo. "The hawk symbolizes strength and spirit, while the iron industry and its workers remain vital to Trenton's economy through their grit and determination. By combining these elements into Ironhawks, we honor Trenton and reflect the team we are building, representing the city and the surrounding region, including Central NJ and Bucks County, PA. ¬Â

"We appreciate the more than 2,000 fans who participated in our name-the-team contest and the over 650 fans who have already become season members, ¬Â added Ohrablo. "We look forward to delivering exciting hockey and family entertainment starting in October and for years to come. This is your team, Trenton, and we invite everyone to join us. It's time to Forge for Victory! ¬Â

"This Fall, fans from across our region will soar to Mercer County to cheer on our new team, The Ironhawks, during their inaugural season-so we're hard at work upgrading the CURE Insurance Arena to provide the team and fans with a top-notch experience, ¬Â said Benson. "While the name invokes Trenton's proud past as an industrial powerhouse, the Ironhawks will play an important role in shaping a renaissance for our Capital City, bringing new economic activity, creating jobs, and igniting business opportunities right here in our community. ¬Â

"The arrival of the Trenton Ironhawks is an exciting moment for our city, ¬Â said Mayor Reed Gusciora. "This team brings new energy to the CURE Insurance Arena and creates opportunities for residents, visitors, and local businesses alike. The name Ironhawks reflects Trenton's industrial roots and the strength and resilience that define this community. This is a proud new chapter for Trenton sports. ¬Â

The Ironhawks' primary colors are blue, grey, and red, and the logo welds together with the hottest of flames which creates a rich, bright blue on the tips of the wings and claws. Grey sheets of iron create the Hawk's body, and the fire within him is represented by his red eyes, displaying his intensity.

The name and logo were conceptualized by the Trenton Hockey team's marketing department, along with Adapting Social, a full-service digital marketing agency based in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. Adapting Social has worked with global brands, including Chevrolet, Ferrari, ADP, GNC, and Verizon.

