Swamp Rabbits Fall in Morning Game at Savannah

Published on January 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Dante Sheriff (center) vs. the Savannah Ghost Pirates

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Dante Sheriff (center) vs. the Savannah Ghost Pirates(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

(SAVANNAH, Ga.) - Cam Hausinger got the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on the board first to extend his point streak to six games, but the Savannah Ghost Pirates, led by a pair of goals from Bryce Brodzinski, scored four unanswered goals to claim a 4-1 win on Tuesday morning.

Hausinger's hot streak continued early in the first period, before Savannah answered to tie the adversaries after one period. At 4:28, Ryan O'Hara forced a turnover in front of the Savannah bench, and led Hausinger in alone from the left side. He rifled a wrist shot that beat Ghost Pirates goalie Vinnie Purpura's blocker, giving the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead. Logan Drevtich, the Ghost Pirates captain, countered over 10 minutes later, and in doing so, tied the Ghost Pirates all-time goal scoring record. With 4:56 remaining, Noah Carroll hit him on the tape from inside the Savannah zone all the way to the Swamp Rabbits blue line, leaving him uncontested towards the Swamp Rabbits net. Drevitch fired a shot that beat Swamp Rabbits net-minder Isaiah Saville over his shoulder, squaring the game at 1-1.

Penalties stacked up early for the Swamp Rabbits to start the second, giving the Ghost Pirates a 5-on-3 power play. With three seconds remaining in the two-man advantage, Bryce Brodzinski circled the top of the Swamp Rabbits zone, and beat Saville through a ton of traffic with a wrister shading to the right, giving the Ghost Pirates their first lead at 2-1 just 3:05 in (Christophe Tellier and Riley Hughes assisted). Over the midway point, a turnover to Nick Zabaneh in-zone led to Colton Huard at the high slot, with the latter firing a shot through traffic again that bested Saville, giving the Ghost Pirates breathing room at 3-1 with 8:43 left in the period. Brodzinski added a second tally prior to the midway point of the third, with the puck pinballing off of his paraphernalia and past Saville on his near blocker post at 7:51, ultimately bringing the score to its eventual 4-1 final.

Isaiah Saville, starting back-to-back games, turned aside 31 of 35 Ghost Pirates shots in the defeat (3-4-0-0).

The Swamp Rabbits return to Bon Secours Wellness Arena this Saturday, January 17th, against the Atlanta Gladiators for "Postgame Concert Night", presented by Carolina Handling and Busch Light, featuring a postgame concert from Tyler Braden, performer of the hit "Devil You Know". Puck drop is slated for 6:05 p.m. EST, with the concert beginning shortly after the game concludes.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.