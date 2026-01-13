2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Visit Allen to be Televised Nationally LIVE on NHL Network

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen and Allen CDC will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network© on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. ET from Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas. The game will also stream on FloHockey.

This presentation of the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic marks the eighth consecutive All-Star event that the ECHL and NHL Network, the TV home for the National Hockey League, have worked together to air the game live in the United States. For local channel listings, go to www.NHLNetwork.com.

Serving as broadcasters for the telecast will be Tommy Daniels of the Allen Americans, David Fine of the Iowa Heartlanders and Jason Mals of the Wichita Thunder.

Daniels joined the Americans in their inaugural season of 2009-10, serving as the team's first broadcaster in the Central Hockey League. In addition to being the play-by-play voice of the team, he is the Vice President of Broadcasting & Media Relations for the Americans. He was the radio voice of the Texas Tornado of the North American Hockey League for two seasons, from 2006-08. He spent many years in Dallas radio as a talk show host and sports anchor at Sports Radio 1310 The Ticket, where he also was a part of the Dallas Stars postgame show. He was co-host of the TNT Morning Show at Fox Sports Radio 1190 in Dallas from 2002-05, where he also hosted the Dallas Stars postgame show. Daniels was the MC of the Red Carpet Event during the NHL All Star Game in Dallas in 2007. He has also worked at KDGE The Edge, where he was Sports Director and Assistant Program Director. Daniels spent time as an on air personality at 106.1 KISS FM, MIX 102.9, and 93.3 FM in Dallas. Daniels was voted Best Broadcaster in the Central Hockey League for three consecutive seasons from 2011-14 in the CHL's Best of the Best Awards. He served as the broadcaster for the CHL All-Star Game in 2012 and named CHL Media Executive of the Year in 2013-14 and was named ECHL Broadcaster of the Year in 2015-16.

Fine is the Iowa Heartlanders Director of Communications and Broadcasting and serves as the Heartlanders play-by-play broadcaster. He was named 2024 ECHL Broadcaster of the Year. He has worked for the Heartlanders since May 2021, joining the team in the lead up to the inaugural season. Some of his favorite moments with the team include the first goal in team history and the Heartlanders' first-ever sellout against Kansas City in Apr. 2024. The Syracuse University graduate has also called select AHL games during his time with the Heartlanders.

Mals began his career in 2003 with the North American Hockey League's Billings Bulls. He came to Wichita in 2004 and has been with the Thunder for parts of 18 seasons. He was selected as the 2012-13 Central Hockey League Communications Director of the Year and nominated for the ECHL Joe Babik Media Director of the Year Award on five different occasions. The Chicago-area native participated in the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star broadcast that took place in Wichita. His favorite moments are sharing his love for hockey with his 17-year-old daughter, who has done broadcasts and scoring updates with him over the past three seasons.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen will take place on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

Serving as the start of the All-Star festivities, the Allen Americans will also be hosting Fan Fest on Sunday, January 18 at Credit Union of Texas Even Center. Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey's most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets for Fan Fest.







