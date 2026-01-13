Blades Derail Worcester in Rubber Match 5-3

Published on January 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Jett Jones

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Jett Jones(Florida Everblades)

WORCESTER, Mass. - ECHL All-Star Anthony Romano scored a pair of first-period goals, Gianfranco Cassaro added a goal and an assist, and the Florida Everblades knocked off the Worcester Railers 5-3 Sunday afternoon in the DCU Center to win the rubber game of the teams' three-game series

Following a testy pre-game warmup, the Everblades struck first, as Romano redirected a shot from the blue line by Kade Landry for his 10th goal of the season, putting Florida on top 1-0 just 4:05 into the contest.

After Worcester's Michael Suda evened the score at the 7:14 mark, Romano reclaimed the lead for the Everblades with his second goal of the afternoon coming on the power play at 13:04. Two beautiful feeds by Jordan Sambrook and Cassaro set up Romano's 11th goal of the year and gave the good guys a 2-1 lead and a 13-6 shot advantage after 20 minutes.

Action from a busy first period bubbled over into the middle frame. After Worcester's Jesse Pulkkinen tied the game 1:18 into the second, the Everblades retook the lead for the third time. Jett Jones redirected a Zach Berzolla shot home for his second marker of the year, putting Florida in front 3-2 at 8:59. Kyle Betts also earned a helper.

Cassaro gave the Everblades some breathing room and a 4-2 lead with 35.2 seconds left in the middle period. Cassaro's fourth goal of the season came the sharpest of angles, as he potted a pass from Craig Needham while straddling the goal line wide of the net to end the second period. The Blades outshot Worcester 11-7 over the middle 20 minutes.

Anthony Repaci's shorthanded goal for Worcester at 5:45 of the third period cut the Everblades' lead to 4-3. The Blades had several great looks in the final two minutes thanks to an ill-advised bench minor on the Railers, and finally tacked on an empty-net goal with 9.3 seconds left to close out the 5-3 victory. Betts picked up an assist to join Romano and Cassaro with two-point games.

The Everblades outshot Worcester 14-7 in the final period and 38-20 for the game.

Will Cranley (11-1-0-0) stopped 17 shots in goal for the Everblades. Worcester netminder Tristan Lennox, who appeared in one game with the NHL's New York Islanders in 2024-25, made 33 saves for the Railers.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.