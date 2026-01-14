Rush Acquire Ian Pierce from Fort Wayne
Published on January 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the team has acquired defenseman Ian Pierce from the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for future considerations.
Pierce, 24, has played 15 games with the Komets this season and picked up three assists. He suited up for Fort Wayne's most recent three-game series over the weekend.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound right shot began his pro career at the tail end of last season with the Adirondack Thunder, where he was a point-per-game over six games played. He brings 21 games of ECHL experience to Rapid City.
Pierce, a native of Edgewater, N.J., played collegiately at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. He will join the Rush for their series in Cincinnati on Friday and Saturday.
The Rapid City Rush face the Utah Grizzlies on January 23rd, 24th, and 25th at The Monument Ice Arena! Friday, January 24th is Rodeo Night, presented by Western Legacy Foundation, with specialty jerseys and a pregame party in the Cowboy Bar. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
