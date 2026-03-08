Sellout Crowd for Military Appreciation Night, Wheeling Bests Rush

Rapid City, SD - Maurizio Colella scored in the first minute of the game in front of a sellout crowd on Military Appreciation Night in a 3-1 loss to the Wheeling Nailers at The Monument Ice Arena.

Colella's goal, a high backhander assisted by Briley Wood and Seth Fyten, got the crowd of 5,119 on their feet in Rapid City, the first sellout of the season for the Rush. It was Colella's first goal of the season in six Rush games since coming back to North America from Denmark.

Wheeling tied the game five minutes later and went on to score twice more in the second to secure the win. Mike Posma scored twice in the game and Tristan Thompson added an insurance goal. The Nailers outshot the Rush, 37-24.

All six Rush starters were from the United States, and all of them carried American flags onto the ice. The team wore specialty steel blue-colored jerseys honoring Joe Foss, South Dakota's most decorated hero and former governor of the state.

Connor Murphy made 34 saves on 37 shots. Murphy made 109 saves and recorded a .916 save percentage in the series. After allowing a goal on his first shot, Maxim Pavlenko stopped the next 23 to earn the win.

The Rush continue their two-week homestand against the Wichita Thunder on Rush Fights Cancer Weekend.

Next game: Thursday, March 12 vs. Wichita. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush face the Wichita Thunder on March 12th, 13th, and 14th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, March 14th is Rush Fights Cancer, presented by Vitalant and Thrivent Financial. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.

