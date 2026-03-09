Cyclones End Weekend with 20-Round Shootout Victory over Utah

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 3-2, in a shootout that featured a 20-round skills competition at Heritage Bank Center. Ken Appleby stopped 18 of 20 shots in the shootout to carry the Cyclones to the extra point.

The Cyclones would get on the board first thanks to a finish from Luke Grainger (13). A centering feed from Shawn Kennedy saw Grainger score five-hole on Kyle Keyser to make it 1-0, Cincinnati. Gabriel Bernier registered his first assist of the season with the secondary.

In the second period, Utah would get one back off a goal from Rielly Connors (17) to knot the game up at 1-1. Danny Dzhaniyev would get the assist, logging his 39th of the season to level the score.

With just a minute left, Justin Vaive (11) redirected a clearance attempt to score his second goal of the weekend and give the Cyclones their second lead of the afternoon. Marko Sikic and Jake Johnson were given assists for the goal.

Utah would go into the third period down by one, but they would respond at the 11:12 mark of the final frame. Luc Salem (2) solved Appleby to tie the game up at 2-2 and take the game into overtime.

Seven minutes wouldn't be enough, the game would require a shootout despite two breakaway chances for the Cyclones in overtime. Cincinnati went to the shootout for the first time since Dec. 27, 2023 in a road win over the Toledo Walleye.

Cincinnati would score game-extending goals in the 10th and 11th round thanks to Shawn Kennedy and Jake Johnson. Ken Appleby would take over, stopping all but two. Ryan Kirwan tucked home the winner to give Cincinnati their first shootout win of the season.

The shootout was one round shy of a league record, held by the Evansville IceMen and Florida Everblades (21 - 2013), and the Birmingham Bulls against the Hampton Roads Admirals (21- 1992).

The Cyclones will continue their longest homestand of the season with a pair of games against the Iowa Heartlanders next weekend at Heritage Bank Center. Puck drop for Friday night's game is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

