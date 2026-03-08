Bison Acquire Forwards Deni Goure and Zach Faremouth

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has acquired forwards Deni Goure and Zach Faremouth from the Greensboro Gargoyles in exchange for future considerations.

Goure, 22, is in his second professional season and has recorded 27 points (12g-15a) in 48 games with Greensboro. Additionally, the Chatham, Ontario native appeared in two games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves and has been reassigned to Bloomington from Chicago.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound right-shooting winger played one game with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers during the 2024-25 campaign and amassed 55 points (23g-32a) in 69 games with the Rapid City Rush.

Goure played four seasons with the OHL's Owen Sound Attack and totaled 251 points (102g-149a) in 259 games.

Faremouth, 26, has scored nine goals and added nine assists in 53 games with the Gargoyles. In his first pro season, the Jackson, Michigan native scored one goal in a three-game debut with the Reading Royals in Spring of 2025.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound winger played four seasons at Ferris State University and totaled 35 points (17g-18a) with 111 penalty minutes. In his Junior career, the right-shot forward played three seasons in the USHL and one in the NAHL.

In 150 USHL games, Faremouth recorded 54 points (28g-26a) and 251 penalty minutes with the Fargo Force, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Des Moines Buccaneers.

