McKay Stops 35 in Toledo
Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Toledo, Ohio - Dryden McKay made 35 saves and the penalty kill was perfect but the Bloomington Bison were defeated 4-2 by the Toledo Walleye at the Huntington Center on Friday evening.
Bloomington seemed to have scored the game's opening goal less than four minutes in when Riku Ishida found a wide-open net from the left faceoff circle, but the call was overturned due to incidental contact upon official review. The Bison continued to pressure and sailed a flurry of shots onto Toledo's net but could not bust free on the scoreboard. With just over five minutes remaining in the period, the visitors were assessed a minor penalty and successfully killed it off. Eddie Matsushima came up with a shorthanded rush to keep Toledo on its heels, and less than two minutes after returning to even strength play, Parker Gavlas drew a tripping penalty. McKay denied an odd-man rush with under a minute to go, and the teams headed to intermission in a scoreless contest with Bloomington outshooting Toledo 10-7.
The Bison were unable to score on 31 seconds of carryover powerplay time, and the Walleye took a 1-0 lead merely 46 seconds into the middle frame. The man-advantage squad did capitalize to tie the game at 5:35 when Mark Kaleinikovas netted his fourth powerplay goal of the season. Lou-Felix Denis intercepted a Toledo pass and dished the puck to Kaleinikovas for the back-door finish. Seventeen seconds after tying the game, the Bison went back to the penalty box. While shorthanded, McKay stopped a barrage of Toledo chances and the Bison carried momentum of another successful penalty kill into a go-ahead goal. Ishida flung an outlet pass up the length of the boards from his own zone to Sullivan Mack on the offensive blue line, and Mack slipped past the defense to record the 2-1 marker. Bloomington killed off the beginning of a minor penalty before the buzzer sent each team to its locker room, and though the Bison trailed the Walleye 17-8 in second-period shots, they led 2-1 where it mattered most.
The penalty kill improved to 3/3 in the first 67 seconds of the third, making it perfect against the ECHL's top powerplay, but Toledo scored at 3:38 to tie the game. At 5:11, Bloomington earned a great chance to regain its lead by drawing another penalty, but McKay shined brightest and stopped another shorthanded breakdown. Capitalizing on a fortunate line change, Toledo sprung onto a breakaway and was stopped by Bloomington's netminder, but after the Bison failed to clear the loose puck from the crease, the Walleye scored their game-winning goal with 4:40 remaining in regulation. The Bison called a timeout and put an extra attacker on the ice but Toledo increased its lead to the 4-2 final score with 90 ticks left.
The Bison will return to home ice for Women in Sports Night on Friday, March 6 when the team will auction its blue alternate jerseys off after the game on the ice.
All Friday home games are 309 Nights featuring $3 Busch Lites, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts!
Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2026
- Tahoe Responds with 3-1 Win over Grizzlies in Penultimate Matchup - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gargoyles Win Back-to-Back, Topping Norfolk, 5-3 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Icemen Earn a Point in Wild 6-5 Shootout Loss at Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Preview: Royals vs. Swamp Rabbits, February 28th- Game 52/72 - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Best Icemen in 6-5 Shootout Thriller - Atlanta Gladiators
- Sibell Shuts out Rush as Hooker Lights Lamp Twice for Westreet Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Defeat Heartlanders, 5-2, on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Murphy Reaches 1,000 Saves, Rush Shut out in Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Michel Nets Two, Royals Take Opener against Swamp Rabbits, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Railers Tame Lions in 2-1 Road Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- McKay Stops 35 in Toledo - Bloomington Bison
- Wheeling Whips Wings, 7-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Win Close Battle, Edge Komets 2-1 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Blank Savannah, 4-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Fall in Greensboro, Drop Second Straight to Gargoyles - Norfolk Admirals
- Goaltenders Duel Goes to Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lions Fall 2-1 in Affiliation Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Rally for a 4-2 Win to Start Weekend Homestand - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Lose to Nailers Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in First Game of Road Trip in Reading - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Heartlanders' Point Streak Halted at Indy, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Power Through Thunder for Sixth Straight Win - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Win Streak Ends in 5-0 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Blank Ghost Pirates 4-0 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - February 27 - ECHL
- South Carolina Acquires Cole Beamin from Fort Wayne - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Add Caleb Price on ATO, Claim James Hardie off Waivers - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Trade Kurtis Henry to Cincinnati - Florida Everblades
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Spencer Kersten from the Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Austin Roest Reassigned from Milwaukee to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 27, 2026 - Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Seventh Annual Barnes Award Goes to Deputy Chief Ben Harris - Maine Mariners
- Knight Monsters Add Forward Keanan Stewart to Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Game Notes: February 27, 2026 at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Another Battle Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Fizer's Three-Point Night Leads Everblades to 4-1 Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bloomington Bison Stories
- McKay Stops 35 in Toledo
- Denis Gets Three in Iowa
- Jackson Scores Twice against Maine
- Tung, Robidoux and Gavlas Shine against Maine
- Bison Fall to Mariners