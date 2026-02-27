ECHL Transactions - February 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 27, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Garret Sparks, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

James Hardie, F (from Jacksonville)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Tanner Edwards, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Grant Loven, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Alexander Campbell, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Conner Hutchison, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Ryley Appelt, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ethan Scardina, F Placed on Reserve

Add Austin Roest, F Assigned by Milwaukee Nashville

Delete Kalan Lind, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Bloomington:

Delete Matt Hubbarde, F Placed on Reserve

Add Mikhail Abramov, F Activated from Reserve

Add Sullivan Mack, F Assigned by Hartford

Delete Brad Morrison, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Jacob Boll, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Seung Jae Lee, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Ayden MacDonald, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Garret Sparks, G Activated from Reserve

Add Hugo Ollas, G Assigned from New York Rangers

Cincinnati:

Add Luke Pavicich, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Thomas Scarfone, G Placed on Reserve

Add Justin Vaive, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Aaron Chiarot, D Placed on Reserve

Add Nick Rheaume, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jordan Kaplan, F Placed on Reserve

Add Kurtis Henry, F Acquired from Florida 2/26

Florida:

Add Kurtis Henry, F Activated from IR 3 Day 2/26

Delete Kurtis Henry, F Traded to Cincinnati 2/26

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Murphy, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Cole Beamin, D Traded to South Carolina

Add Josh Groll, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brady Stonehouse, F Placed on Reserve

Greenville:

Add Kenta Isogai, F Activated from Reserve

Add Brent Pedersen, F Activated from Reserve

Add Cole Fraser, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Cam Hausinger, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Josh Atkinson, D Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Brett Moravec, F Activated from Reserve

Iowa:

Add Ryan McGuire, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Kyle Osterberg, F Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Robby Drazner, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Brendan Dowler, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Kylor Wall, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Cam Knuble, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Collin Saccoman, D Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave

Kansas City:

Add Logan Terness, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Dylan Wells, G Placed on Reserve

Add Thomas Farrell, D Activated from Reserve

Delete James Marooney, D Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Owen Gallatin, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Mitchel Deelstra, F Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Caleb Price, D Signed Amateur Tryout

Delete Justin Young, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Brayden Nicholetts, F Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Delete Spencer Kersten, F Recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on Reserve

Add Simon Mack, D Activated from Reserve

Reading:

Add Yaniv Perets, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G Placed on Reserve

Add Vincent Sevigny, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Add Jaxsen Wiebe, F Assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Chris Lipe, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Zachary Krajnik, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Nick Granowicz, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Connor Gregga, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Bryce Brodzinski, F Placed on Reserve

Add Peter Laviolette, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Riley Hughes, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

South Carolina:

Add Nolan Krenzen, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Bryan Moore, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Doug Scott, D Placed on Reserve

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F Activated from Reserve

Add Cole Beamin, D Acquired from Fort Wayne

Delete Connor Moore, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Tahoe:

Add Ben Lindberg, D Signed ECHL SPC

Add Keanan Stewart, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Dawson McKinney, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Mike Van Unen, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Casey Bailey, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Toledo:

Delete Jacob Truscott, D Recalled by Grand Rapids

Add Garrett VanWyhe, F Activated from Reserve

Add Carter Gylander, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Jurusik, G Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jon Hooker, F Returned From Loan by San Diego

Delete Jeremie Biakabutuka, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Tanner Faith, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Utah:

Add Jacob Mucitelli, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Tristan Thompson, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Matt Quercia, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Jack Works, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Mike Posma, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Randy Hernandez, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Alexander Kuqali, D Transferred to IR 14 Day







