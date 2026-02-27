ECHL Transactions - February 27
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 27, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Bloomington:
Garret Sparks, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Norfolk:
James Hardie, F (from Jacksonville)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Tanner Edwards, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Grant Loven, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Alexander Campbell, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Conner Hutchison, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Ryley Appelt, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ethan Scardina, F Placed on Reserve
Add Austin Roest, F Assigned by Milwaukee Nashville
Delete Kalan Lind, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Bloomington:
Delete Matt Hubbarde, F Placed on Reserve
Add Mikhail Abramov, F Activated from Reserve
Add Sullivan Mack, F Assigned by Hartford
Delete Brad Morrison, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Jacob Boll, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Seung Jae Lee, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Ayden MacDonald, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Garret Sparks, G Activated from Reserve
Add Hugo Ollas, G Assigned from New York Rangers
Cincinnati:
Add Luke Pavicich, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Thomas Scarfone, G Placed on Reserve
Add Justin Vaive, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Aaron Chiarot, D Placed on Reserve
Add Nick Rheaume, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jordan Kaplan, F Placed on Reserve
Add Kurtis Henry, F Acquired from Florida 2/26
Florida:
Add Kurtis Henry, F Activated from IR 3 Day 2/26
Delete Kurtis Henry, F Traded to Cincinnati 2/26
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Murphy, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Cole Beamin, D Traded to South Carolina
Add Josh Groll, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brady Stonehouse, F Placed on Reserve
Greenville:
Add Kenta Isogai, F Activated from Reserve
Add Brent Pedersen, F Activated from Reserve
Add Cole Fraser, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Cam Hausinger, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Josh Atkinson, D Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Brett Moravec, F Activated from Reserve
Iowa:
Add Ryan McGuire, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Kyle Osterberg, F Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Robby Drazner, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Brendan Dowler, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Kylor Wall, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Cam Knuble, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Collin Saccoman, D Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave
Kansas City:
Add Logan Terness, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Dylan Wells, G Placed on Reserve
Add Thomas Farrell, D Activated from Reserve
Delete James Marooney, D Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Owen Gallatin, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Mitchel Deelstra, F Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Caleb Price, D Signed Amateur Tryout
Delete Justin Young, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Brayden Nicholetts, F Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Delete Spencer Kersten, F Recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on Reserve
Add Simon Mack, D Activated from Reserve
Reading:
Add Yaniv Perets, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G Placed on Reserve
Add Vincent Sevigny, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Victor Hadfield, D Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Add Jaxsen Wiebe, F Assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Chris Lipe, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Zachary Krajnik, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Nick Granowicz, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Connor Gregga, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Bryce Brodzinski, F Placed on Reserve
Add Peter Laviolette, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Riley Hughes, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
South Carolina:
Add Nolan Krenzen, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Bryan Moore, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Doug Scott, D Placed on Reserve
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F Activated from Reserve
Add Cole Beamin, D Acquired from Fort Wayne
Delete Connor Moore, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Tahoe:
Add Ben Lindberg, D Signed ECHL SPC
Add Keanan Stewart, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Dawson McKinney, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Mike Van Unen, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Casey Bailey, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Toledo:
Delete Jacob Truscott, D Recalled by Grand Rapids
Add Garrett VanWyhe, F Activated from Reserve
Add Carter Gylander, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Jurusik, G Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jon Hooker, F Returned From Loan by San Diego
Delete Jeremie Biakabutuka, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Tanner Faith, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Utah:
Add Jacob Mucitelli, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Tristan Thompson, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Matt Quercia, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Jack Works, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Mike Posma, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Randy Hernandez, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Alexander Kuqali, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
