Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Spencer Kersten from the Solar Bears

Published on February 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled forward Spencer Kersten from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears.

In 110 ECHL games, the Waterloo, Ontario native has 101 points (46g-55a). Kersten has also appeared in 13 AHL games over two seasons with Belleville and Syracuse posting one goal.

Kersten signed a one-year AHL contract with the Crunch prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.

Additionally, the Solar Bears have placed F/D Jake Hamilton on Team Suspension for the purpose of maintaining his ECHL playing rights (2/25).







