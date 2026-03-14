Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Milo Roelens to the Orlando Solar Bears

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Milo Roelens to the Orlando Solar Bears from the American Hockey League's (AHL) Syracuse Crunch.

Roelens, 23, has 18 points (11g-7a) in 33 games and is third on the Solar Bears in penalty minutes with 63. The Roeselare, Belgium native has appeared in 49 games over two seasons with Orlando, scoring 21 points (12g-9a). The 6-foot-7, 217-pound forward has also skated 55 games over the same span with Syracuse, posting 11 points (6g-5a).

Roelens signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Lightning in February of 2024.







ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

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