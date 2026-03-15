Late Goal Lifts Rapid City Past Wichita
Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
RAPID CITY, SD - Wichita closed its 12-game road trip on Saturday night, falling to Rapid City, 3-2, at The Monument.
Ryan Chyzowski scored with 3:28 to go in the contest and Rico DiMatteo held off a late charge in the third period from the Thunder.
Robert Kincaid opened the scoring 6:34 into the game. He accepted a pass at the left point, walked into the circle and scored to make it 1-0.
Early in the second, Braden Birnie tallied his first as a pro to tie the game. He intercepted a clearing attempt from the front of the net and beat Matt Davis.
Jaden Shields made it 2-1 at 5:18 when he raced down the right wing and fired a wrist shot past Davis for his fifth of the year.
At 7:50, Nolan Kneen tied the game with his third of the season. Peter Bates created a turnover near the right corner. Kneen rolled off of a check into the slot and slipped a backhand past DiMatteo.
Chyzowski recorded the game winner at 16:32 of the third period. Shields fired a shot from the right point and Chyzowski, who had body position at the top of the crease, redirected it home to make it 3-2.
Wichita outshot Rapid City in the third period, 15-3, but failed to get another past DiMatteo.
Kincaid potted his first goal as a pro. T.J. Lloyd has assists in back-to-back games. Oliver Tarr added an assist, which is his second helper as a pro.
Both teams went 0-for-2 on the man advantage.
The Thunder returns home for the first time since February 15 to host Kansas City on Friday, March 20. Faceoff is set for 7:05 p.m.
Single game tickets are on sale for the rest of the season Catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena.
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