Hudson Delivers Overtime Heroics on Wild Blueberries Night

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, rallied over the Norfolk Admirals for a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Jacob Hudson scored the game-winner at 2:22 of sudden death to delight a sellout crowd of 5,943 on "Wild Blueberries Night." It was the Mariners' third overtime victory of the week.

For the first time in the last seven games, the Mariners struck first. At 13:33 of the opening period, Max Andreev made an impressive coast-to-coast drive to the net, beating Isaac Poulter high before being pushed into the net, which started a scrum. Biddeford, ME native Brady Fleurent scored his team-leading 24th goal of the season with just 1:01 left in the period, sneaking one past Luke Cavallin from the goal line to sent the game into the first intermission tied 1-1.

Norfolk's Brody Crane scored a power play goal in the first minute of the second period to give the Admirals a 2-1 lead. Jack O'Leary made an impressive play in the slot to open up the lane for Crane's one-timer at the top of the right circle at:53 of the middle frame. Norfolk led 2-1 after two.

About midway through the third period, Linus Hemstom tied the game for Maine, tipping in a pass from Xander Lamppa near the bottom of the left circle at 10:46. Maine pelted Poulter with 17 shots in the third period, as the game advanced to overtime.

The sudden death period was wide open, with the teams trading rush chances throughout. At 2:22, Jacob Hudson collected a pass from Zach Jordan in the slot, cut back, and whipped a shot past Poulter's stick side to end the game. It was Hudson's team-leading 20th goal of the season. Luke Cavallin earned the win, with 22 stops of 24 shots. Poulter stopped 30 of 33. The Mariners improved to 12-1-0 in their last 13 games.

The Mariners (33-16-5-2) have a busy week ahead, playing four games in five days starting Wednesday at Adirondack. They visit Worcester on Friday and then return home for games on Saturday at 6 PM against Worcester and Sunday at 3 PM vs. Reading. Saturday is "Pucks & Paws Night" presented by UNUM, followed by "Women in Sports Night" on Sunday. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

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