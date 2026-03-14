The Luck of the Irish Sides with the Mavericks in 6-5 St Patty's Showdown against Tahoe

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Kansas City Mavericks on home ice by a score of 6-5.

In the first period, Kansas City took the edge in the special teams battle as Casey Carreau scored a short-handed goal to get KC on the board 1-0. However, in the final two minutes, it was Tahoe who stormed back to take the lead, as Linden Alger scored his first professional goal, and Trent Swick scored his 20th of the season, and Tahoe took a 2-1 lead into the second.

The Mavericks gained the momentum in the second period, as they scored three unanswered goals from Bobo Carpenter, Jackson Berezowski, and Marcus Crawford to take a 4-2 lead into the locker room.

In the early part of the third period, the Knight Monsters clawed back as Connor Marritt, Kaelan Taylor, and Jake McGrew all scored goals in the opening six minutes of the frame to reclaim the lead at 5-4. In the end, the Mavericks would solidify their win as Landon McCallum and Lucas Sowder scored just eight seconds apart to give Kansas City a 6-5 win.

The Knight Monsters return home on Saturday, March 14, 2026, to take on the Kansas City Mavericks at Tahoe Blue Event Center for the final night of St Patrick's Weekend. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

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