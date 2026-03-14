Brett Bulmer Signs with Gladiators

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Saturday that the team has signed forward Brett Bulmer to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Bulmer, 33, brings experience at the NHL, AHL, and ECHL level to the Gladiators lineup having played at all three levels since his professional debut in 2011. Drafted in the 2nd Round, 39th overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Minnesota Wild, Bulmer made his professional debut with the Wild in 2011 and has appeared in 17 NHL games in his career - all with Minnesota - notching 3 assists. The 6'4", 212-pound forward has played in 203 career AHL games with the Houston Aeros and the Iowa Wild, scoring 23 goals and 32 assists for 55 points from 2012-2016.

The forward's first stint in the ECHL came in the 2017-18 season where he logged 23 goals and 19 assists in 70 games with the Florida Everblades after spending a season in Europe. Bulmer played professionally in Europe from 2018-2023, returning to the United States for the 2023-24 season with the Indy Fuel where he scored 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points in 33 games. Last season with Indy, Bulmer notched 3 goals and 2 assists for 5 points in 8 games.

Another critical match in the playoff race is on tap on Sunday afternoon as the Gladiators host the South Carolina Stingrays. Join the Glads for this heavyweight tilt and the St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Gas South Arena at 3:00 PM with tickets available!







ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

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