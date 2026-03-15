Steelheads Round up Americans in 2-1 Win
Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
ALLEN, TX - The Idaho Steelheads (36-18-5-0) defeated the Allen Americans (32-21-5-0) 2-1 on Saturday night inside Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Steelheads next hit the ice on Wednesday, kicking off a nine-game homestand with a midweek meeting against the Tulsa Oilers. Puck drop from Idaho Central Arena is set for 7:10 p.m. MDT.
A frantic first period ended without any goals on Saturday, despite solid chances from both sides. Idaho failed to solve Allen goaltender Jackson Parsons, who stopped all 11 Steelheads shots in the opening period and helped kill off an Idaho power play in the opening half of the frame.
The Americans opened the second period with a strong surge, pouring shots on Idaho goaltender Arno Tiefensee in search of the game's opening goal.
Michael Gildon was the leader of that charge, generating several solid looks in high-scoring areas and narrowly missing out on two goals from close proximity.
After surviving the Allen push, the Steelheads picked up the game's first goal. During a 4-on-4 stretch late in the frame, Liam Malmquist jumped on a loose puck and fired it by Parsons for his 20th tally of the season to give Idaho a 1-0 lead heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation.
That lead didn't last long for the Steelheads, as Danny Katic tied the game in the early stages of the third period with his 27th goal of the season.
An opening emerged later in the frame, however, as Idaho gained a 5-on-3 power play in the final 10 minutes and Francesco Arcuri netted another go-ahead goal for Idaho for his 21st of the season.
Despite an Allen power play and late pressure by the Americans, the Steelheads held on for the 2-1 victory.
Tiefensee stopped 32 of 33 shots in the win, while Parsons turned aside 36 of 38 shots in the loss.
ICCU THREE STARS
1) Francesco Arcuri (IDH, 1-0-1, -1, 6 shots, GWG)
2) Jackson Parsons (ALN, 36 saves)
3) Danny Katic (ALN, 1-0-1, 0, 5 shots)
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