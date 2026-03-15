Fuel Beat Kalamazoo 3-2 in Come from Behind Victory

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







KALAMAZOO - The Indy Fuel traveled to Kalamazoo for a green ice matchup against the Wings. Despite going down early in the first, the Fuel battled back to earn the victory.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel did not have a hot start, letting up an early goal from Kalamazoo's Griffin Ness only 2:32 into the first period.

The game then got off to a feisty start, as just 2:36 into the period, Chris Cameron and Kalamazoo's Spencer Kennedy were assessed five minutes for fighting.

The Fuel and Wings went back and forth until Kalamazoo's Ryan Cox got a two-minute minor penalty for slashing 7:11 into the game, sending the Fuel to the power play.

Lee Lapid scored on the power play at 8:32, tying the game for the Fuel. Jesse Tucker and Trevor Zins had the assists on the goal.

Kalamazoo quickly struck back putting the Wings up 2-1 from Nolan Walker at 9:32.

Alex DiPaolo was called for high-sticking at 9:32, sending the Wings to the power play, where they failed to capitalize.

Dustin Manz put the Fuel on the penalty kill at 16:52 for holding. Kalamazoo remained scoreless during that time.

Kalamazoo's Ryan Cox was called for hooking at 19:32, sending the Fuel to the man-advantage for the rest of the second period. However, they did not capitalize on it.

That wrapped up the rest of the period, with Kalamazoo outshooting Indy 12-7.

2ND PERIOD

Tyler Paquette netted his fifth goal of the season 4:34 into the second period, assisted by Tyler Weiss, to tie the game at two.

After a more even start to the period, Cody Schiavon served 2 minutes for roughing at 11:38, putting the Wings on the power play. Kalamazoo did not cash in on their third power play of the game.

At the end of the period, the Wings narrowly outshot the Fuel, 22-20 and tied 2-2.

3RD PERIOD

The third period started calmly, with equal end-to-end action from both teams.

Chris Cameron could not keep the gloves down as he and Andrew Ghantous sat for roughing with seven minutes to go.

The tie game ended with the stick of Dustin Manz, assisted by Michael Marchesan and Trevor Zins. It's Zins' second point of the night.

Less than a minute later, Kalamazoo's Quinn Preston took two minutes for roughing.

Kalamazoo pulled goaltender Aku Koskenvuo for the extra attacker with 2:11 left on the clock. After several attempts to seal the game with an empty net goal, the clock ran out and Indy took a 3-2 win.







ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

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