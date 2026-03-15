Chyzowski's Game-Winning Deflection Secures Series Victory

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush battle the Wichita Thunder

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush battle the Wichita Thunder(Rapid City Rush)

Rapid City, SD - Ryan Chyzowski potted home a net-front deflection with 3:28 remaining to lift the Rapid City Rush (24-29-5) to a 3-2 victory over the Wichita Thunder (24-24-10) at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday.

Chyzowski tipped a Jaden Shields wrist shot low-to-high by Wichita goaltender Matt Davis for his team-leading 24th goal of the season. The fifth-year pro notched his team-best fifth game-winning goal.

As with every game between Rapid City and Wichita, it was a back-and-forth affair for 60 minutes. Trailing 1-0 entering the second period, Braden Birnie ripped in his first professional goal in the opening minute. Five minutes later, Shields walked in from the blue line and fired home an elevated shot to give the Rush a 2-1 lead. Wichita tied the game soon after, and the teams entered the third period tied.

The Rush fought off a 15-3 shot deficit in the final period, and Chyzowski's late goal stood up as the winner. It was Rapid City's first third-period goal of the series.

Birnie and Zach Giroux each recorded their first two points as a pro in the second period. Shields finished with multiple points for the second straight night.

After over a month on the sidelines, Rico DiMatteo played his best game with the Rush to date. The rookie made 39 saves on 41 shots to earn his second ECHL win. Matt Davis stopped 25 in the loss.

Rush Fights Cancer Night began with an emotional moment. Kay Buhl, mother of Cameron Buhl and survivor of a rare stage four cancer in the bile ducts, dropped the ceremonial puck to her son and received a standing ovation from the crowd and both benches.

Rapid City clinched the series win with two games out of three. Neither side led by more than one goal throughout the three-game set. The teams split the season head-to-head with four victories each.

Next game: Friday, March 20 at Kalamazoo. 5:00 p.m. MDT puck drop from Wings Event Center.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.

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ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

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