Preview: Royals vs. Railers, March 15th - Game 57/72

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (29-20-6-1, 65 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game home series against the Worcester Railers (26-23-5-2, 59 points) on Sunday, March 15th at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).

Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan or Royals365 Membership) or single tickets to all regular season home games: Single Game Tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 57 of the regular season having split their last four games with a point earned in six of their last eight contests (4-2-2), nine of their last 12 games (6-3-3), 13 of their last 17 (10-3-3) and 18 of their 26 games played to open 2026 (13-9-4-1). The Royals have also earned a point in 23 of their last 34 games (18-8-3-1) since Dec. 13 and 36 of their 56 games this season (29-20-6-1).

Prior to the series opener 5-2 loss to Worcester, the Royals shutout the Wheeling Nailers, 1-0, on Wednesday, March 11th to improve their season-series record against the North Division's first place Nailers to 7-5-0.

At home, the Royals have won 14 of their last 19 games with a point in 16 of the 19 games (14-3-2). On the road, the Royals have won six of their last 11 contests with a point earned in eight of the last 11 road games (6-3-1-1).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (27) and points (35).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Railers:

Worcester has opened their regular season at 26-23-5-2 for 59 points with two wins through their last six games (2-3-0-1). Since defeating the Royals on January 14th, 4-1, the Railers have gone 12-8-4-1.

ECHL affiliates to the New York Islanders (NHL) and Bridgeport Islanders (AHL), Worcester is led by second-year head coach Nick Tuzzolino. A defenseman of over 500 games professionally between the United Hockey League, International Hockey League, ECHL and American Hockey League from 2007-23, Tuzzolino became the fifth head coach in Worcester Railers history halfway through last season (December 14th, 2024) after serving as General Manager & Associate Head Coach to begin the season.

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All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

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2025-26 Season Memberships

Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2025-26 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

About the Royals

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, are in their 24th season in the ECHL. They won their first Kelly Cup championship in 2013 and have clinched playoff berths in 13 of their latest 15 seasons. They are five-time division champions and were the 2021-22 Eastern Conference regular season champion. The Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA), founded in 1996, owns the Royals and oversees operations at Santander Arena.







ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.