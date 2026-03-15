An Offensive Explosion and a Shutout in the Lions' Victory

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) delivered a flawless performance Saturday night at First Horizon Coliseum, defeating the Greensboro Gargoyles (Carolina Hurricanes) by a score of 6-0.

In the first period, the visiting team's second-line wingers, Joe Dunlap and Mathias Laferrière, executed a beautiful play to set up Mathieu Bizier, who scored the opening goal. The forward from Lévis extended his point streak to five games, as he was playing his fifth game with the Lions.

After the North Carolina squad received a major penalty when Tian Rask delivered a hit from behind on Joe Dunlap, the Lions capitalized on the opportunity.

Mathias Laferrière scored his first goal of the night-his second point of the game-with assists from Morgan Adams-Moisan and Isaac Dufort. Nicholas Girouard then followed suit, scoring his first goal in the ECHL. Israel Mianscum and Mathieu Bizier picked up the assists, giving Bizier his second point of the night. The Trois-Rivières squad headed to the locker room with a three-goal lead.

The Lions continued their offensive pressure in the third period. This time, the first line combined on a strong sequence to extend the lead. Israel Mianscum scored his 12th goal of the season, with Anthony Beauregard and Isaac Dufort each earning an assist.

Édouard Charron added to the offensive outburst by finishing a pass from Cédric Desruisseaux for his first goal-and first point-in the ECHL.

Mark Estapa then made it 6-0 on the power play by deflecting a shot from Nicholas Girouard. Jacob Dion also recorded an assist as the Lions secured their most decisive victory of the season with a six-goal differential.

In net for Trois-Rivières, William Lavallière stopped all 24 shots he faced, recording his first ECHL shutout in what was his fifth appearance in the league.

The Lions and the Gargoyles will meet once again on Sunday at 3 p.m. Ron Choules' squad will return to Colisée Vidéotron on Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. for a Festive Friday presented by the Salon de jeux de Trois-Rivières.

Tickets are available at lions3r.com or by contacting a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

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