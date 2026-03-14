Blades Can Clinch Playoff Spot in Jacksonville

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Isaac Nurse

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Isaac Nurse(Florida Everblades)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades continue their five-game road trip with a 7:00 p.m. ET faceoff in Jacksonville, needing just one point to clinch a playoff spot.

Florida is 1-1 on the current trip after falling 4-1 in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon before bouncing back with a 5-1 victory over the Gladiators on Thursday night to split the two-game set. Wednesday's loss snapped the Blades' season-long nine-game winning streak and marked the first time in 13 games Florida allowed more than two goals in a contest. The trio of Sam Stange, Isaac Nurse, and Tarun Fizer played a major role in Thursday's win, combining for three of Florida's five goals, while Nurse and Stange each recorded multi-point performances.

In goal, Cam Johnson, shine once again stopping 28 of 29 shots, including 12 of 13 in the third period, to earn his league leading 23rd win of the season. The reigning ECHL goaltender of the Week has made 14 consecutive starts posting an 11-1-1-1 record during this stretch with a 1.13 goals-against average and .950 save percentage. Johnson has limited opponents to two goals or fewer in 13 of those 14 starts.

Offensively, Isaac Nurse has found another gear, recording multi-point efforts in two of his last four games while totaling nine points over his last seven. On the back end, Jordan Sambrook continues to enjoy a career season with 36 points and matched his career high in goals with his sixth of the year on Thursday in Atlanta.

Jacksonville enters action seventh in the South Division with 50 points, trailing Orlando and Greenville by one point. The Icemen picked up a crucial overtime win last night over the Swamp Rabbits and now sit 10 points out of the final playoff spot with 16 games remaining.

Special teams have been a challenge for Jacksonville this season. The Icemen rank last in the ECHL on the power play at 13.6 percent and are tied for 26th on the penalty kill at 76.7 percent. Meanwhile, Florida owns the league's second-best penalty kill at 88.3 percent, while the Everblades power play is operating at 17.6 percent.

Florida is a 5-1-1 against Jacksonville in the season series and 1-0-1 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Following tonight's matchup, Florida will conclude their two-game set against the Icemen Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.