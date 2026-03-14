Americans Take Down Idaho in a Shootout

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (32-20-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), handed the Idaho Steelheads a 2-1 shootout loss on Friday night in Allen in front of a crowd of 3,860 at CUTX Event Center.

No scoring occurred in the opening period but the Americans found the net in the second period when Andre Anania ripped one past the Idaho goalie for his fifth goal of the season, assisted by Lukas Sillinger and Braidan Simmons-Fisher. The Americans led the game 1-0 after two periods.

Idaho controlled much of the play in the third period outshooting the Americans 15-10 and eventually tied the game when Nick Canade scored his eighth of the season on a backhander past Allen goalie Jackson Parsons at the 13:16 mark of the final period. That would be the only goal Jackson Parsons allowed all night.

Neither team scored in the overtime period although both teams had chances. The Americans earned a power play late in overtime but could not score, sending the game to a shootout.

Michael Gildon opened the shootout with a top shelf goal. Colton Hargrove answered with another goal. Jackson Parsons then denied both Idaho shooters giving the Americans a 2-1 shootout win and handing Idaho their first shootout loss this season.

They Said it:

Michael Gildon: "We needed one this game tonight." Jackson (Parsons) was amazing all night long and we got it done in the shootout. Picking up the extra point was important as we are battling Idaho for playoff positioning."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - M. Gildon

2. ALN - J. Parsons

3. ALN - A. Anania

---Allen Americans Hockey ---







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