Hershey Recalls Forward Kaden Bohlsen

Published on March 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that forward Kaden Bohlsen has been recalled by Hershey.

Bohlsen, 25, has played in 45 games this season for South Carolina, striking for 27 points (18g, 9a) in his first full professional season. The Willmar, MN native last appeared for the Stingrays on Friday night, scoring a goal and adding an assist in South Carolina's 5-1 victory over the Toledo Walleye.

The 6-foot-3, 192 pound forward was returned on loan to South Carolina on March 4 after being recalled by the Bears on February 20. In three games this season with Hershey, Bohlsen has netted two goals, including scoring his first American Hockey League goal on February 21 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

A product of Minnesota State University, Bohlsen broke into professional hockey with the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL at the end of last season, making four appearances, adding an assist.

Across two seasons with the Mavericks, Bohlsen had 38 points (23g, 15a) in 65 games following three seasons with the University of Nebraska-Omaha. In his NCAA career, Bohlsen had 42 points (25g, 17a) in 113 games.

This Stingrays transaction is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.

___

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, March 14th, against the Toledo Walleye for Pi & Pucks Night presented by Famulari's Pizzeria at 6:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from March 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.