Stingrays Weekly Report - March 16

Published on March 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays exchange congratulations

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays exchange congratulations(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays took four of six points this past weekend after beating the Toledo Walleye on Friday night before dropping two consecutive games in a shootout on Saturday to Toledo and Sunday at Atlanta. The Stingrays sit in second place in the South Division, seven points behind the first place Florida Everblades.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 38-18-1-2 LAST WEEK: 1-0-0-2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 13 vs Toledo Walleye | 5-1 W

South Carolina saw the Toledo Walleye for the first time in two years and rolled to a 5-1 win on Friday night. Kaden Bohlsen opened the scoring in the second period as South Carolina rattled off four-unanswered goals in the middle frame. Kyler Kupka scored twice in the win as netminder Alexis Gravel saved 29 shots in his Stingrays debut.

Saturday, March 14 vs Toledo Walleye | 4-3 SOL

The Stingrays and Walleye both scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the first period. South Carolina took the lead in the second period before Toledo tied the contest in the final frame, sending the game to overtime. Neither side found a winner in the seven-minute extra frame before the Walleye won in three rounds in a shootout.

Sunday, March 15 at Atlanta Gladiators | 4-3 SOL

Romain Rodzinski netted his first professional hat-trick on Sunday but it was not enough for South Carolina as the Stingrays went to a shootout for the second straight game, falling in three rounds to the Gladiators.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Simon Pinard (22)

Assists: Simon Pinard (36)

Points: Simon Pinard (58)

Plus/Minus: Nolan Krenzen (+14)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (102)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (6)

Wins: Seth Eisele (17)

Goals Against Average: Alexis Gravel (1.89)

Save Percentage: Alexis Gravel (.932)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 20 vs Allen Americans | 7:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Saturday, March 21 vs Allen Americans | 6:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Sunday, March 22 vs Allen Americans | 3:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Hot Rod: Defenseman Romain Rodzinski has been on a tear since the start of March. Rodzinski has points in five of the last six games, logging nine points (5g, 4a). The blue liner recorded his first professional hat-trick on Sunday afternoon against Atlanta and has four goals over the last two games. Overall this season, Rodzinski has 32 points (9g, 23a) in 51 games.

Kyler's Killing It: Forward Kyler Kupka has points in seven of his last nine games since missing 17 games in January into early February. Since his return, Kupka has 11 points (5g, 6a), including four multi-point outings. The Camrose, Alberta native had his third multi-goal game of the season on Friday in the 5-1 win over Toledo.

Mountain Men: The Stingrays play their next six games against the Mountain Division as they host the Allen Americans for three games this weekend then travel to Boise, Idaho the following week to see the Idaho Steelheads for a three-game set. The six meetings mark the last non-divisional matchups this season for South Carolina, as the Stingrays finish the regular season in April with seven divisional games.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, March 20th, against the Allen Americans for Go Green Night presented by CCPR at 7:05 p.m.

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