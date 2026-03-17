Walleye Finish Southern Road Trip with 5-4 Victory in Savannah

Published on March 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Savannah, GA - The Toledo Walleye wrapped up their road trip to the South with a 5-4 victory against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Enmarket Arena tonight. Tanner Dickinson scored the game-winning goal 17 seconds after Savannah had tied the game, Sam Craggs had a goal and an assist, Reilly Funk scored his first professional goal in dazzling fashion, Mitch Lewandowski had two assists on the night, and Carter Gylander stopped 25 of the 29 shots he faced tonight.

How it Happened:

Dylan Moulton took the game's first penalty with a holding call, putting Savannah on their first power play of the day at the 4:03 mark of the first period. Toledo killed the penalty off and got a power play of their own at the 7:07 mark of the first as Liam Walsh was called for a trip. Daniel Cesana hooked Sam Craggs on a breakaway on the power play, which resulted in Craggs being awarded a penalty shot. Craggs missed the shot as the Walleye remained on the power play from the previous penalty.

Craggs redeemed himself shortly after, though, as he scored his seventh goal of the season at the 8:28 mark of the first on the power play, putting the Walleye up 1-0. Assists on the goal came from Mitch Lewandowski and Colin Swoyer. Brendon Michaelian scored 37 seconds later, his fourth goal of the season. Denis Smirnov got the lone assist on the goal that put the Walleye up 2-0.

Bryce Brodzinski brought Savannah back within one with his 12th goal of the season, making it a 2-1 game at the 12:04 mark of the first period. Toledo got a chance at redemption with another power play opportunity at the 14:53 mark of the first as Christophe Tellier was called for a slash. Toledo didn't convert on the opportunity as the first period ended in a 2-1 Walleye lead.

Reilly Funk scored his first professional goal with the Walleye 5:39 into the second, working his way around defenders on a breakaway. Mitch Lewandowski got the assist on the goal that up the Walleye up 3-1 over the Ghost Pirates. Savannah got a goal back, though, scoring just after the 12-minute mark in a period for the second time tonight. Nicholas Zabaneh got credit for the goal, his 22nd of the season, cutting Toledo's lead to 3-2 over halfway through the second period.

Conlan Keenan extended Toledo's lead back to two over Savannah with his sixth goal of the season. Sam Craggs got the lone assist on the goal at the 1:48 mark of the third period to give the Walleye a 4-2 lead in the final frame. The Ghost Pirates got the goal back 1:12 later, as Connor Gregga pulled Savannah back within one.

Ryan Sullivan put a shot past Carter Gylander to tie the game at 4 with 7:33 to go in regulation, scoring his 11th goal of the season. Tanner Dickinson got the goal back 17 seconds later, re-taking the lead with his 19th goal of the season with 7:15 to go. Assists on the goal went to Garrett Van Wyhe and Johnny Waldron.

Savannah emptied their net in favor of the extra attacker in the final minute of regulation, attempting to force overtime. Toledo held strong for the 5-4 win, outshooting Savannah 45-29, scoring on one of two power plays, and killing off their only penalty.

Three Stars:

1 - F Tanner Dickinson, TOL (GWG)

2 - F Sam Craggs, TOL (1 G, 1 A)

3 - F Reilly Funk, TOL (First Pro Goal)

What's Next:

The Walleye will head back home for the first of six consecutive games at the Huntington Center, starting with the first of a three-game weekend series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. This will be Toledo's first matchup against Tahoe, who started play in 2024-25, as the Knight Monsters look to maintain a playoff position in the Mountain Division. Tahoe currently stands fourth in the division, with a 29-25-2-3 record (63 pts), five points ahead of fifth-place Wichita (58 pts). Puck drop for the home contest on Friday, March 20th is set for 7:15 PM.







ECHL Stories from March 16, 2026

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