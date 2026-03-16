Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: March 16

Published on March 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, opened a six-game homestand with two games this past week, beginning with Troop Thursday, presented by VyStar Credit Union, against the Toledo Walleye and finishing with Green Out Night, presented by Country Financial, against the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday.

LAST WEEK'S HAUNTS

Thursday, March 12 - vs. Toledo (5-3 L)

The Ghost Pirates dropped the opening game of the week to Toledo. Jaxsen Wiebe, Dennis Cesana and Cristophe Tellier scored for Savannah in the loss.

Friday, March 13 - vs. Orlando (5-0 L)

The Solar Bears, backed by goaltender Jon Gillies, shut out the Ghost Pirates 5-0.

ON THE PLANK

Savannah returns to action Monday night against Toledo for a St. Patrick's Day Party at Enmarket Arena. The week continues with back-to-back games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits beginning Friday. Saturday night features Ghost Parrots Night, while Sunday against Atlanta honors healthcare workers during Health Care Heroes Appreciation Night, presented by Memorial Health and Publix.

- Monday, Mar. 16 - vs. Toledo | 7:00 p.m. ET

St. Patrick's Day Party

- Friday, Mar. 20 - vs. Greenville | 7:00 p.m. ET

- Saturday, Mar. 21 - vs. Greenville | 7:00 p.m. ET

Ghost Parrots Night

- Sunday, Mar. 22 - vs. Atlanta | 3:00 p.m. ET

Health Care Heroes Appreciation Night presented by Memorial Health and Publix

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT

Mason Reiners - Made his professional debut for Savannah on Friday night against Orlando. Reiners signed earlier in the week out of St. Cloud State University.

All games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 16, 2026

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