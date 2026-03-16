K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Preps for Pups, Jersey Giveaway & 3-Game Homestand

Published on March 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







Kalamazoo hosts Rapid City for a trio of games at Wings Event Center this weekend.

OVERALL RECORD: 26-25-3-3

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (25-24-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three home games versus the Rapid City Rush (24-29-4-1) this weekend.

On Friday, don't miss out on a $3 Friday at 7 p.m., presented by Bud Light, with $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs (*until 8 p.m.). Saturday, the Peanuts gang is taking over Wings Event Center during your furry friend's favorite game, Pucks and Paws, presented by Blain's Farm & Fleet, at 4:30 p.m., presented by Discover Kalamazoo. Finally, it's our third Jersey Giveaway Sunday at 3 p.m., presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, as the first 500 kids (under-12) receive a K-Wings Youth Replica Hockey Jersey, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-1-0-0 (6-2, 2-3).

First, Kalamazoo was all business in its trip to Bloomington, returning home with a 6-2 victory. Griffin Ness had his best game as a K-Wing, notching his first career short-handed goal, his first goal with Kalamazoo and his first three-point performance of the year (1g, 2a). The Bison tied the game at two 10:04 into the second period, but the K-Wings owned the final frame as Colin Bilek struck for a pair of goals in the third period, followed by a Nolan Walker empty-netter.

On Saturday, the K-Wings returned home for Green Ice versus the Indy Fuel, but could not find the scoresheet in the final 40 minutes of play as Indy took the game 3-2. Kalamazoo took an early 2-1 advantage as Ness and Walker each found the back of the net for the second game in a row, but the Fuel tallied two unanswered goals.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Kalamazoo plays three games at Wings Event Center this week.

Friday, Mar. 20: March into the weekend with $3 Friday at 7 p.m. EDT, presented by Bud Light, at Wings Event Center! Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs (*until 8 p.m.) while the K-Wings bring the heat on the ice to welcome the Rapid City Rush. Great hockey, great vibes, and great deals - what more could you want?

Saturday, Mar. 21: Good grief! Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang are taking over Wings Event Center as the K-Wings face off against the Rush in a Saturday showdown, for a 4:30 p.m. EDT puck drop presented by Discover Kalamazoo. It's also Pucks 'N Paws, presented by Blain's Farm & Fleet, where your pup takes center ice! We're silencing the goal horns and turning up the tail wags. Plus, don't miss the dog race during the first intermission and the Peanuts-themed specialty jersey auction after the game, benefiting the MRC Industries!

Sunday, Mar. 22: Little fans, big energy! It's our third Jersey Giveaway Sunday game, and this one's all about the kids and hockey-inspired, for a 3 p.m. EDT puck drop presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. The first 500 kids (12 & under) score a Detroit Red Wings-themed K-Wings hockey jersey, and the fun doesn't stop there. After the game, Kids (under-12) hit the ice for an epic Golden Shot prize showdown. Let's hear it for the next generation of hockey legends!

NEXT WEEK!

Kalamazoo finishes the month with three games in Adirondack.

RESULTS

Friday, Mar. 13 - Kalamazoo vs. Bloomington (W, 6-2), Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington, IL | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (26-24-3-3) rode incredible goaltending and an electric offensive showing in a great team win over the Bloomington Bison (27-25-2-2) Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena, 6-2. Following a scoreless first period, Zach Okabe (15) started the scoring for the K-Wings, depositing a backhand inside the right post on the rush at the 2:39 mark of the second frame. Evan Dougherty (3) then sniped the puck into the net from behind the goalline to give Kalamazoo a 2-0 advantage at the 6:32 mark. However, Bloomington responded with a pair of goals at the 7:30 and 10:04 marks. Ness (7) then spoiled the Bison's power-play opportunity on a beautiful play for his first goal as a K-Wing and first career shorthanded goal at the 12-minute mark. Colin Bilek (16) started off the third period by finding the back of the net at the 2:56 mark. Bilek (17) then fired his signature one-timer for his second goal of the night on the power-play at the 7:40 mark. Nolan Walker (15) then found an empty net unassisted at the 17:19 mark to finalize a 6-2 final score. Jonathan Lemieux (9-6-1-3) was incredible between the pipes, turning aside 40-of-42 shots. The K-Wings went a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and 1-for-4 on the power-play.

Saturday, Mar. 14 - Indy vs. Kalamazoo (L, 3-2), Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (26-25-3-3) had a strong first period but could not find the scoresheet in the final 40 minutes, falling to the Indy Fuel (28-20-8-1) Saturday at Wings Event Center, 3-2. Griffin Ness (8) started the scoring in the Green Ice classic, firing the puck five-hole from the right circle at the 2:32 mark of the first period. The Fuel then took advantage of a power-play opportunity, scoring a goal at the 8:32 mark. Nolan Walker (16) quickly regained the lead for the K-Wings with a top-shelf snipe at the 9:12 mark. Indy scored the only goals of the second and third periods at the 4:34 and 15:46 marks, respectively, to finalize a 3-2 score. Aku Koskenvuo (4-8-0-0) was stout in net, making 26 saves. The K-Wings went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play.

ON THE MOVE

Mar. 9 - Forward Josh Bloom was recalled from loan by Vancouver (NHL) and reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL)

Mar. 9 - Kalamazoo acquired forward Matt Berry from the Fort Wayne Komets for future considerations.

FAST FACTS

Forward Griffin Ness scored his first career short-handed goal & first goal with Kalamazoo on Friday

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux has surrendered 3-goals or fewer in eight of his last 10 starts (7-2-0-1)

Colin Bilek now ranks T-No.1 in power-play goals (9) in the Central Division and T-No.3 in the ECHL overall, with seven coming since Jan. 14

TEAM TRENDS

19-6-3-3 in 1-goal games

8-1-0-0 when the Wings PP scores and the opponent's PP does not on the road

12-2-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal on the road

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 48 - Quinn Preston

GOALS: 19 - Quinn Preston

ASSISTS: 31 - Zach Okabe

PLUS/MINUS: +4 - *Hunter Strand

ROOKIE GOALS: 13 - *Hunter Strand

ROOKIE ASSISTS: 29 - *Davis Pennington

PIMS: 92 - Spencer Kennedy

PP GOALS: 9 - Colin Bilek

PP ASSISTS: 11 - Zach Okabe

SH GOALS: 2 - Ryan Cox, *Hunter Strand

GW GOALS: 7 - Andre Ghantous

SHOTS: 133 - Colin Bilek

WINS: 9 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.84 - Jonathan Lemieux

SAVE %: .908 - Jonathan Lemieux

* Rookie

** Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

*** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 1/7 (14.3 %)

This Season - 38/180 (21.1%) | No. 7 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 7/8 (87.5%)

This Season - 130/165 (78.8%)| No. 24 (ECHL)







ECHL Stories from March 16, 2026

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