ECHL Transactions - March 16
Published on March 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 16, 2026:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Greensboro:
Rider McCallum, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Lucas Helland, F
Cincinnati:
Luke Pavicich, G
Rapid City:
Ian Pierce, D
Trois-Rivières:
William Lavalliere, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Lucas Helland, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Atlanta:
Add Cam Gaudette, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Max Grondin, F Loaned to Syracuse
Bloomington:
Delete Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D Recalled by Hartford
Cincinnati:
Add Kaidan Mbereko, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Kaidan Mbereko, G Placed on Reserve
Add Luke Pavicich, G Activated from Reserve
Idaho:
Add Ben Kraws, G Assigned from Texas by Dallas
Delete Arno Tiefensee, G Recalled to Texas by Dallas
Iowa:
Delete Stevie Leskovar, D Recalled to Iowa by Minnesota
Add Grant Ahcan, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Grant Ahcan, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Liam Coughlin, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Matthew Sop, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Kansas City:
Add Nolan Sullivan, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Rapid City:
Delete Cole Tymkin, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Parker Bowman, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Savannah:
Delete Keaton Pehrson, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Chris Lipe, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Reece Vitelli, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Evan Nause, D Placed on Reserve
Add Phip Waugh, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Jacob Truscott, D Assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Jacob Truscott, D Placed on Reserve
Add Brandon Hawkins, F Returned From Loan by Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Add Anthony Poulin, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Delete Anthony Poulin, F Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Delete Tyler Gratton, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Aiden Hansen-Bukata, D Loaned to Colorado Eagles
Add Ryan Rosborough, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Wheeling:
Add Blake Bennett, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Emil Pieniniemi, D Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
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