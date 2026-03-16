ECHL Transactions - March 16

Published on March 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 16, 2026:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Greensboro:

Rider McCallum, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Lucas Helland, F

Cincinnati:

Luke Pavicich, G

Rapid City:

Ian Pierce, D

Trois-Rivières:

William Lavalliere, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Lucas Helland, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Atlanta:

Add Cam Gaudette, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Max Grondin, F Loaned to Syracuse

Bloomington:

Delete Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D Recalled by Hartford

Cincinnati:

Add Kaidan Mbereko, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Kaidan Mbereko, G Placed on Reserve

Add Luke Pavicich, G Activated from Reserve

Idaho:

Add Ben Kraws, G Assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Arno Tiefensee, G Recalled to Texas by Dallas

Iowa:

Delete Stevie Leskovar, D Recalled to Iowa by Minnesota

Add Grant Ahcan, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Grant Ahcan, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Matthew Sop, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Kansas City:

Add Nolan Sullivan, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Rapid City:

Delete Cole Tymkin, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Parker Bowman, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Savannah:

Delete Keaton Pehrson, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Chris Lipe, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Reece Vitelli, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Evan Nause, D Placed on Reserve

Add Phip Waugh, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Jacob Truscott, D Assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Jacob Truscott, D Placed on Reserve

Add Brandon Hawkins, F Returned From Loan by Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Add Anthony Poulin, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Delete Anthony Poulin, F Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Delete Tyler Gratton, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Aiden Hansen-Bukata, D Loaned to Colorado Eagles

Add Ryan Rosborough, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Wheeling:

Add Blake Bennett, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Emil Pieniniemi, D Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh







ECHL Stories from March 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.