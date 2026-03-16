Jon Gillies Selected as ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on March 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jon Gillies of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 9-15.

Gillies joins Clint Windsor, Evan Fitzpatrick, and Ryan Fanti, as the fourth goaltender in Solar Bears history to win the ECHL's weekly honor multiple times in the same season.

Gillies went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .983 in two appearances last week.

The 32-year-old stopped all 24 shots in a 5-0 win at Savannah on Friday and made 34 saves in a 3-1 victory over Greenville on Sunday.

Under contract to Syracuse of the American Hockey League, Gillies is 14-16-2 in 34 appearances for the Solar Bears this season with two shutouts, a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905. He is also 2-0-0 in two outings for the Crunch with a 2.00 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.

Gillies has seen action in 54 career ECHL games with Orlando, Cincinnati and Maine posting an overall record of 21-27-4 with three shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899. He has appeared in 186 career games in the AHL with Syracuse, Tucson, Lehigh Valley, Providence, Utica and Stockton, where he is 80-71-22 with nine shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904. He also has 35 games of National Hockey League experience with Calgary, St. Louis, New Jersey and Columbus.

Prior to turning pro, Gillies appeared in 108 career games at Providence College going 60-34-13 with 13 shutouts, a 2.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .931, while leading the Friars to the 2015 National Championship and earning Tournament Most Valuable Player honors.

*Release provided by ECHL Communications







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