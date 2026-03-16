Goaltender Kaidan Mbereko Signs with the Cincinnati Cyclones

Published on March 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has signed goaltender Kaidan Mbereko to a Standard Player Contract. Mbereko inks his first professional deal after four seasons with Colorado College (NCAA DI) and multiple stints with Team USA.

Mbereko, 22, is coming off a senior season where he served as team captain for the Tigers. In 30 appearances, he recorded a .915 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average with Colorado College. Throughout his collegiate career, he earned many accolades in one of the toughest conferences in college hockey. He earned NCHC All-Rookie honors in his freshman season (2022-23), was unanimously selected as the NCHC Goaltender of the Year (2023-24) and earned First Team All-American honors as well as a selection to the All-NCHC First Team.

At the international level, Mbereko represented the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships in Edmonton, Alberta. At the prestigious tournament, Mbereko posted a 3-1 record while logging a .921 save percentage along with a 1.76 goals-against average. Additionally, Mbereko was twice a member of the National Development Program (NTDP), as part of their U-17 and U-18 squads. He earned a silver medal with Team USA at the 2021 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from March 16, 2026

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