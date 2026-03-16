Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on March 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears went 3-1 this week, with tremendous play up and down the lineup, outscoring their opponents 14-7. Orlando plays the Florida Everblades twice this week, at home Wednesday night and in Estero on Saturday.

This Week's Games:

Wednesday, March 18 vs. Florida Everblades - 7pm

Saturday, March 21 at Florida Everblades - 7pm

Mallard Systems is proud to join the Orlando Solar Bears as an official partner this season. From high-traffic resorts and healthcare campuses to apartment communities and corporate buildings, Mallard delivers powerful exterior cleaning that keeps Orlando looking its best. Trusted by some of the region's largest commercial properties, Mallard is known for precision, planning, and an unmatched ability to make every surface shine.

Wear your Solar Bears swag to Acai Republic (Altamonte Springs and Ocoee locations) on home or road game days and receive 50% off your order. (In-Store orders only)

Ways Wednesdays - Buy any size Way and get the next Way half off!

Call (407) 951-8200 to book today!

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 24-31-4-1 (.442)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-1-0-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 46 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 19 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk- 27 assists

PIM LEADER: Tyler Drevitch - 82 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Ethan Szmagaj - +5

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, March 10 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3-1 W)

Led by two-point efforts from Anthony Bardaro and Aaron Luchuk and a 31-save performance from Connor Ungar, the Solar Bears bested the Greenville Swamp Rabbits last Tuesday night. Tyler Kobryn recorded a goal as well in his 200th ECHL game.

Friday, March 13 at Savannah Ghost Pirates (5-0 W)

Jon Gillies earned his second shutout of the season with 24 saves, leading the Solar Bears to a 6-1 record at Enmarket Arena this season. Aaron Luchuk led the way offensively for Orlando, scoring three points on two goals and an assist.

Saturday, March 14 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3-5 L)

With a 1-0 lead in the second period, the Solar Bears saw Greenville score three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 advantage going into the third period. Orlando tied the game on two power play goals from Anthony Bardaro and Tyler Bird. Swamp Rabbits veteran Wade Murphy scored the game-winning goal with just over six minutes left and Jack Brackett added an empty net goal.

Sunday, March 15 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3-1 W)

Jon Gillies turned in another fantastic performance in net, with 34 saves to lead Orlando to its third victory of the week. In a game that did not see an even strength goal, the Solar Bears recorded two power play tallies for a second consecutive game. Luciano Wilson's first professional goal was the eventual game-winner.

BITES:

Anthony Bardaro is on a four-game point streak (3g-4a)

Jon Gillies stopped 58 of 59 shots in two starts this week (2-0, .050 GAA, .983 SV%)

Aaron Luchuk recorded his 200th ECHL assist Saturday vs. GRN

Aaron Luchuk is on a four-game point streak (4g-3a)

Luciano Wilson recorded his first professional goal Sunday vs. GRN

Orlando has scored five power play goals in its last 13 opportunities (38.5%)

Orlando is 22-1-0-0 when leading after two periods.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Five former Solar Bears currently occupy a spot on NHL rosters - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 41 GP, 16-13-10, .897

Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 53 GP, 15g-18a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 49 GP, 3g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 13 GP, 7-4-1, .896

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers - 21 GP, 10-6-2, .895







ECHL Stories from March 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.